Alabama State alum and rapper 2 Chainz returns to the school for the "Rock the Campus" tour in a partnership with LL Cool J and Rock the Bells

Renowned rapper 2Chainz returned to his alma mater Alabama State for his “Rock The Campus” tour. 2Chainz performed with Skooly, as well as the university's marching band, the Marching Hornets.

Rock The Bells and Ford were the key sponsors for the event. Rock the Bells is a media platform owned by rapper and actor LL COOL J and is aimed at bridging the gap between “OG's and those inspired by their groundbreaking influences on the culture.” 2 Chainz spoke about joining up with LL Cool J and Rock the Bells for this special occasion.

“It was important for me to partner with Rock The Bells and Ford for this campaign because it's more than just giving back,” he said. “It's a full circle moment for me to return to my old stomping grounds, Alabama State University, to show love and support to the next generation, and to drop some wisdom. It's all about investing in what's coming next.”

“Rock the Campus represents a tribute to the influence of HBCUs on the ever-evolving Hip-Hop culture, said Ann Akinnuoye, the Head of Partner Relations and Brand Partnerships at Rock the Bells. “Our partnership with Ford for the ‘Rock the Campus' initiative is our way of giving back on the generation of talented students, who may find their own creative sparks and world-changing ideas on their college campuses.”