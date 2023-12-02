Alabama State standout wide receiver Kisean Johnson has entered the transfer portal, making him the latest star to leave their HBCU.

Alabama State star wide receiver Kisean Johnson is the latest HBCU standout to enter the transfer portal immediately following the season. Johnson made the announcement on his social media accounts that he's entering the transfer portal, a blow to an Alabama State square that had an offensive attack that started to hum towards the middle of the season in part due to Johnson's connection with quarterback Damon Stewart.

In his announcement of entering the transfer portal, he said:

“Dear Alabama State,

Where do I begin? You've been the place call home for a few years now, and I have enjoyed every bit of it. Through all of the ups and downs, highs and lows, and successes and failures, I was able to find myself, and for this, I cannot thank you enough. I remember my first day on campus, seeing all the “Greats” pictured on the wall. From Tjack to Reggie Barlow, to Chad Lucas, and many more. I always looked upon those names as inspiration to go harder than hard every day I put that Bama State across my chest.

Every time I suited up, I made it my duty to put on a show and give it my all, not only for me but for this special place I called home. I'll never forget the friends and coaches I met along the way and the everlasting relationships and bonds that were made.

Although I've been battling with this decision for a while, I know I am following God's plan for my life. I must do what's best for me. With the unwavering support of my family, I will be entering my name into the Transfer Portal and playing my last two years of college football elsewhere. I am eager to see what God has in store for my future.”

What’s A life Without Risks $$$$ Bet on yourself tanna. I’m officially in The Transfer Portal. Time to Put it in yall faces! LLS LL7 . pic.twitter.com/h0JnN1svPU — tanna (@JohnsonKisean) November 30, 2023

Johnson is a productive player who can change the fortunes of any team that he is a part of on the FCS or Division II level. He finished the season with 33 catches for 829 yards and 7 touchdowns. He had a three-game streak to start the season where he totaled 100+ yards (vs. Southern, Miles & Florida A&M). His best game was against Mississippi Valley State as he totaled 120 yards on 6 catches and 1 touchdown.

Johnson is already drawing interest, getting offers from Alabama State's SWAC rivals such as FAMU, Jackson State, Grambling and Alabama A&M. Also of note, he's received an FBS offer from Vanderbilt, who competes in the SEC. The offers are sure to continue to roll in for talent the caliber of Kisean Johnson.