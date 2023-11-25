Alabama State dominated Tuskegee from start to finish in the 99th Turkey Day classic, ending the season with a resounding win.

Alabama State absolutely dominated in the 99th Annual Turkey Day Classic, crushing Tuskegee University with an impressive 41-3 victory. Right from the start, Alabama State showed its dominance, taking control of the game and keeping the momentum going until the very end.

The game kicked off with an exciting 89-yard return by Robert McMinn, setting the stage for the first score. Even though they missed the extra point, Alabama State took an early 6-0 lead. Tuskegee showed off their running skills briefly with Zina Mulbah's impressive 20-yard run on the opening drive. However, their progress was stopped by a 15-yard penalty, resulting in one of Ryan Duff's five punts.

After a few punts from both teams, Alabama State increased their lead with a quick six-play, 58-yard drive ending in a 26-yard touchdown pass from Damon Stewart to Dylan Creech. With just 2:17 left in the first period, Alabama State went up 13-0.

The Golden Tigers fought back with a solid nine-play, 70-yard drive that took over six minutes, resulting in a 27-yard field goal. As the first half came to an end, Alabama State struck again with a 13-yard connection from Stewart to Isaiah Scott, widening their lead to 20-3.

Keeping their dominance in the second half, Alabama State quickly took advantage with an early ground score, and then added two more touchdowns in the fourth quarter. The final score ended at a resounding 41-3, firmly establishing Alabama State's complete control throughout the game.

Damon Stewart showcased his skills while leading the Hornets' passing game, going 11 for 16 with 179 yards and three touchdowns. Ja'Won Howell took charge of the rushing offense, racking up an impressive 70 yards on just nine carries.

The Golden Tigers were led by sophomore running back Johnny Morris, who had an impressive game with 100 rushing yards on 22 carries. Alabama State's defense was solid, holding Tuskegee to just 227 total yards and causing Bryson Williams, the TU quarterback, to throw two interceptions. Williams ended the game with 79 passing yards. On the defensive side, Tuskegee's standout players were sophomore linebacker Malik Moore and freshman safety Rossie Grimes, who both made seven tackles.

Ja'Won Howell led all Hornets rushers with 70 yards and one touchdown in the contest, averaging 7.8 yards per carry. Marcus Harris II added 36 yards on the ground, averaging 5.1 yards per carry.

Colton Adams led the defense with 14 tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss, while Cail Jackson contributed four tackles and one interception. Chauncey Moore added three tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, and one interception, while Treqwan Thomas recorded 1.0 tackles for loss and one sack in the victorious effort.

Both teams have concluded their seasons. Alabama State looks to improve upon its success this season while Tuskegee enters a new era under head coach Aaron James.