The series, which last saw a release in 2011, finally returns after a 13-year gap.

2K Games announced the return of their beloved Tennis Series by releasing a teaser trailer for TopSpin 2K25. The series, which last saw a release in 2011, finally returns after a 13-year gap. Will the series make a successful return? Let's find out as we learn more about the game and series itself.

When Is TopSpin 2K25 Coming Out?

The developer did not yet release any information on a release for TopSpin 2K25. However, the developer did release a teaser trailer, showing a glimpse of what we can expect. Furthermore, the trailer itself does contain mixtures of gameplay and cinematics. Therefore, some of what you see here might resemble the final product.

The game's official website currently shows nothing except for a page that says “Coming Soon”. However, fans of the upcoming title can sign up for the Newsletter to receive updates on the Release Date, Gameplay, and trailers.

What Is TopSpin 2K25?

TopSpin 2K25 is a tennis video game from 2K Games that “that fully immerses fans into the world of tennis.” Technically, this game would mark the fifth release of the series, which began in 2003. While we don't have any more gameplay footage to dissect, we know a bit about the series itself and what we might see

The first TopSpin game was in fact, not developed by 2K, but rather PAM Development and Indie Games. Originally, TopSpin was published by Microsoft Game Studios for Xbox, but Atari and 2K went on to publish versions for other platforms in the following years. 2K then went on to continue publishing the game's three sequels until 2011 when they ultimately stopped developing the games.

Overall, each entry in the series felt pretty fun, depending on the platform you played on. The series saw releases on multiple platforms, including both handheld systems and consoles. However, the best experience obviously came from the latter.

In terms of gameplay, we don't know how much 2K wants to borrow from their previous titles. With a 13-year difference, so much has changed. However, if there's one thing we'd like to see it's the World Tour mode from TopSpin 3. Essentially, it was a Ranked Online tournament mode which reset every two weeks, which would still work well today.

We look forward to the release of TopSpin 2K25.

For more gaming and Tennis news, visit ClutchPoints.