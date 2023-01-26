The San Francisco 49ers 2022 season has been a fairytale story of sorts. Their improbable run, despite being without their top two quarterback options, continued in the Divisional Round when they managed to overcome a tough challenge from the Dallas Cowboys to advance to the NFC Championship Game.

Now it sets the stage for the matchup that everyone believed the NFC had been trending towards for quite a few months, with the 49ers heading east to take on the Philadelphia Eagles. These two squads have been the two best teams in the NFC throughout the season, and now we get to see which one is the best and will be booking their ticket to Super Bowl LVI.

This is a huge game for both teams, and this is a great chance for the 49ers to find their way back to the Super Bowl after losing in the NFC Championship Game last season. But there are some flaws on this team that could end up destroying them against the Eagles, so let’s pick out those issues and see why they could end up costing San Francisco their season.

3. Can the 49ers slow down the Eagles rushing attack?

This game will feature a battle of strengths when it comes to the 49ers defense and the Eagles offense. Particularly, this game could be won or lost depending on whether or not San Francisco can stop Philadelphia’s rushing attack. The 49ers had the second best run defense in the league during the regular season, while the Eagles had the fourth best rushing attack.

Philly is going to have some tricks up their sleeve for this game, and after gashing the New York Giants for 268 yards and three touchdowns in their Divisional Round matchup with them, it’s clear the offense is as good as it’s been all season long. The 49ers are going to be facing their toughest task when it comes to run defense in this game.

San Francisco limited the Cowboys to just 75 rushing yards on 22 carries in their Divisional Round matchup, but it is worth noting that Tony Pollard was forced out of the game early. The Eagles are on a completely different level than the Cowboys, and San Francisco could find out the hard way in this game. If Jalen Hurts and Miles Sanders get going on the ground, the 49ers will likely be in trouble.

2. Will the 49ers ground game be able to bounce back after a poor outing against the Cowboys?

On the other side of the ball, the Niners have a more advantageous matchup when it comes to their rushing attack. The Eagles have a very deep and versatile defense, but their biggest weakness is their run defense. Philly was right in the middle of the pack when it came to run defense at 16th in the league during the regular season, and this is an area San Francisco could exploit.

Christian McCaffrey and Elijah Mitchell are a dangerous duo, but both guys are playing at less than 100 percent right now, which could make things more difficult. They also struggled against a Cowboys rush defense that finished 22nd in the league, so it’s no sure bet that McCaffrey and Mitchell will be able to bounce back in this game.

If San Francisco can establish the run game, they will be in a good position to be able to get their full offensive game plan going. With their run game struggling against Dallas, it took a toll on Brock Purdy and the passing attack, and nearly resulted in the 49ers getting upset by the Cowboys. If the 49ers want to win this game, they are going to need to have a big day on the ground in this one.

1. Can Brock Purdy deliver the goods and send the 49ers to the Super Bowl?

Of course, the biggest potential issue comes at quarterback with Purdy. The last overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft has been phenomenal under center since taking over for Jimmy Garoppolo, and he may have already won himself the starting job for 2023 and beyond based on his play this season. But there’s also going to be a string of doubt that he could falter at the worst possible time for San Francisco.

It’s certainly a fair fear to have if you are a 49ers fan. Purdy has been very, very good when he’s played this season, but the lingering thought process is that since he was a seventh-round draft pick, the luster will wear off eventually. His outing against Dallas wasn’t particularly good (19/29, 214 YDS) but it ultimately didn’t matter when all was said and done

It’s probably safe to say that Purdy will have to play better than he did against Dallas if San Francisco wants to win this game. It will be tough, as the Eagles have a dangerous secondary and an elite pass rush. There’s no reason to doubt Purdy, and his play isn’t an issue at all. But the chance that he could regress at any time is an issue, and while he’s done nothing to make folks believe that will happen, it’s likely something that will stick with Purdy until he wins a championship, or until he somehow manages to beat this talented Eagles team.