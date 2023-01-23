The Dallas Cowboys’ official Twitter account did not hold back when captioning one of their posts linking to an article about the team’s embarrassing loss in the Divisional Round Sunday night against the San Francisco 49ers. The wording is particularly brutal for quarterback Dak Prescott, who shot Dallas in the foot multiple times with his turnovers.

The caption read: “Dak Prescott gave away the ball twice in the narrow loss to the 49ers, in a matchup the Cowboys had a chance to win if they didn’t again generate self-inflicted wounds”

Prescott threw both his two interceptions in the game during the first half when the Cowboys and the 49ers were battling to establish early momentum. Those picks definitely took lots of air out of Dallas and added pressure on the shoulders of the team’s defense. The Cowboys’ stop unit did an admirable job of keeping the game close until the fourth quarter, but Dak Prescott and Dallas’s offense simply did not have it in that contest. Prescott finished with only 206 passing yards and a touchdown with those aforementioned picks on 23 of 37 pass completions.

The 29-year-old Prescott looked as though he had finally turned the corner following an interception-infested ledger in the regular season when he led the Cowboys to a win in the Wild-Card Round against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There, he went 25 of 33 for 305 yards and four touchdowns with zero interceptions. Then just a week after, the wheels fell off again for Prescott, who promised after the loss to the 49ers that he will be better next season.