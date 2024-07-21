To finish off their slate of games in the Las Vegas Summer League, the Philadelphia 76ers faced the Boston Celtics. The Summer Sixers wrapped up their games in the desert with a 103-98 win.

The 76ers won three of their first four games but had to remain undefeated to have a shot at the Summer League playoffs. As a consolation, they matched up with the Celtics, though they didn’t get to see old friend Jaden Springer. Ricky Council IV and Jeff Dowtin Jr. didn’t play in this one, as Philly decided to give their senior starters a rest, bumping up Judah Mintz and David Jones into the starting five.

Here are three takeaways from the 76ers' Summer League finale against the Celtics.

Jared McCain finishes Summer League strong

McCain hasn’t earned a massive boost in his stock during the Summer League, where his shooting splits read 25 percent for both his field-goal percentage and three-point percentage. But his 92.9 percent shooting from the foul line and the types of shots he looked for left something to feel good about. With Dowtin and Council sidelined, he got a bunch more looks.

Right out of the gate, McCain swooped to the right and broke the scoreless tie with a layup. He continued his hot start with a triple from almost straight away and from the left wing in the first quarter. The three-ball looked for the rookie guard once again, proving that he actually hadn’t forgotten how to shoot the ball.

McCain still got a lot of off-ball looks despite the 76ers being down two of their main ball-handlers. He showed how he can dart around screens and still fire away with his body square to the basket. Since he doesn’t have outrageous speed, finding room on the margins to retain advantages is key. Being instantly ready to shoot or dribble off the catch is a necessary and effective tactic.

McCain also showed his playmaking sense by rushing the ball ahead before the defense could set up multiple times and dishing to Keve Aluma on the roll. He had 15 points and four assists while shooting 3-7 from downtown. As he heads for the main roster, he has some things to lean on and plenty to work on.

Justin Edwards' intriguing upside as a play-finisher

Most players serve better as a play finisher than a play starter, so pointing to Edwards' upside in that role comes with the caveat of him being an undrafted free agent. Nonetheless, the Kentucky product has shown a scoring knack at various points in Summer League. The first half of this game, where he notched nine points on 4-9 shooting, served as another example. He finished the game with 13 points on 6-12 shooting.

Edwards' mobility and spot-up shooting had made him a solid off-ball scoring option throughout the Summer League. The Summer Sixers made it a point to push the pace against the Celtics, giving Edwards chances to finish at the rim. He also paused on another break to force a defender to jump out of position but wasn’t able to finish. His three-ball didn’t fall in this game but he continued to get his shots up.

At 6-foot-6, Edwards is going to be a bit undersized for a forward, especially for one that slides up instead of down. But his skills could allow him to overcome his positional height disadvantage. Being physical on defense and the boards will get him on the floor but the way he can contribute on offense will determine how long he stays there.

Jordan Tucker makes a splash

One of the less renowned Summer Sixers amid the rookies and other youngsters, Tucker, who played with Philly last summer, had a huge performance off the bench. Philly needed someone to step up with the absence of two started narrowing their rotation and the 26-year-old forward did just that.

The 76ers made a comeback against the Celtics in the third quarter thanks in large part to Tucker, who made four threes in five attempts. They outscored Boston 34-21 in the third as Tucker let the threes fly. Along with McCain, Tucker's floor spacing proved to be key, as it also allowed him to drive for a scoop layup in crunch time. He was one of Philly's highest scorers in the narrow victory.

Tucker's final stat line of the game: 19 points, 7-10 shooting, 5-7 three-point shooting. The future is unclear for Tucker, who played in France last season, but he certainly left a good last impression in this year’s Summer League.

David Jones also ended with a bang, especially for his fourth-quarter scoring and massive dunk offer 30th overall pick Baylor Scheierman. He has been impressive with his hustle, defense and burgeoning scoring chops, ending today's game with 23 points on 9-15 shooting, eight boards, two assists, two steals and three blocks. He's already signed to a two-way deal with the Sixers, who surely feel better about it after seeing him play so well in Vegas.