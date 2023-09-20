Kentucky basketball is one of the premier college basketball programs in the entire country, and Wildcats fans are hungry for the team to return to the mountaintop of the NCAA hoops world. The most recent national title for the school came in 2012 under current head coach John Calipari. Calipari became the coach of Kentucky in 2009, and he has led the Wildcats to a lot of success. One of the most important things in college basketball is recruiting, and that is something Calipari has excelled in. He is looking to make a big splash at the end of the 2024 cycle, and a big move was made on Tuesday.

Five-star guard Boogie Fland is a major target for a lot of teams, and Kentucky basketball is one of those teams. John Calipari is recruiting him hard, and he took an in-home visit to see Fland on Tuesday, according to a tweet from Andrew Slater. Kentucky's 2024 class would see a major surge if they can land a commitment from Fland.

Boogie Fland is ranked #20 in the 2024 class by 247 Sports, the #2 combo guard and the #3 player in the state of New York. He would give the Wildcats a big boost in this recruiting cycle.

Kentucky currently has the #32 recruiting class in the country. The Wildcats have one commit in the class so four, four-star Somto Cyril.

Boogie Fland is getting a lot of attention from the nation's top schools, so it's going to be interesting to see where he ends up, but John Calipari and Kentucky are certainly in a good spot right now.