Gregg Berhalter is embroiled in controversy as his contract with the USMNT has expired. After a public spat with Borussia Dortmund’s American starlet Gio Reyna, Reyna’s mother exposed Berhalter.

Berhalter found success in charge of the American national team. He helped the team qualify for the 2022 World Cup after their embarrassing 2018 failure. And the USMNT won the CONCACAF Nation’s League and Gold Cup under his watch.

However, the American national team never quite felt like it played up to its potential. Berhalter’s penchant for playing MLS regulars such as Jordan Morris over players like Reyna drew major criticisms.

Furthermore, the results weren’t entirely impressive. The USMNT qualified for the World Cup, but only did so on goal difference. There’s also an argument to be made that the Americans should have won all three group-stage games instead of just one.

With all drama considered, it’s hard to imagine Berhalter returns to the touchline for the USMNT. So, here are three of the best Gregg Berhalter replacements for the US Soccer Federation.

3) The MLS hire: Jim Curtin, Philadelphia Union

Curtin has turned the Philadelphia Union into one of the premier sides in MLS. Curtin helped the Union advance to their first MLS Cup Final in 2022. They lost to a star-studded Los Angeles FC team.

Despite that loss, Curtin is a fine manager. He is very tactically flexible, and his style of play works well for the current group. The Philadelphia gaffer relies on pressing and runs off the ball to create opportunities for his attackers.

This style of play has shown to work in the past. And it wouldn’t be too difficult to transition from Berhalter’s direction into Curtin’s. That is huge given the USMNT’s potential participation in the 2024 Copa America.

Beyond that, there is a much simpler reason Curtin fits as Berhalter’s replacement. He has familiarity with a lot of the players, having developed Brenden Aaronson, who currently plays with Leeds in the Premier League. That familiarity could be huge in 2024 and especially in 2026.

2) The best American hire: Jesse Marsch, Leeds United

Speaking of Leeds, Jesse Marsch is the best American manager in the world bar none. While he fell out of favor at RB Leipzig, the work he’s done with Leeds United is commendable.

Marsch led the Peacocks to Premier League safety last season. They began the final matchday in the relegation zone, but a 2-1 win over Brentford kept them in the English top flight.

Leeds are in a relegation battle right now, sitting two points from safety. However, they are 14th in the table, and are only 11 points off of Chelsea for 10th.

Like Curtin, Marsch has familiarity with USMNT players. He currently coaches Aaronson, and he also oversees USMNT captain Tyler Adams as well.

His familiarity with the players and extensive experience in Europe make Marsch an interesting name. It all depends on whether or not the Wisconsin native wants the job.

1) The ambitious hire: Thomas Tuchel, unattached

Wait, wait, just hear me out. Yes, I know Chelsea sacked Thomas Tuchel earlier this season. And yes, I know he and Christian Pulisic didn’t entirely see eye to eye.

However, I do not believe those issues were personal. Pulisic’s treatment at Chelsea hasn’t really improved under Graham Potter, so I believe his issues there go beyond the German-born Tuchel.

At the end of the day, Tuchel is one of the best managers in the world. A shocking and disappointing exit from Chelsea doesn’t change that fact. He has shown he can succeed at the highest levels of football.

The only knock on a potential Tuchel hire is his lack of international experience. However, I’d be a hypocrite to begrudge him for that while nominating Curtin and Marsch for this position.

The US Soccer Federation approached Zinedine Zidane for the job, showing they have some ambition. If they want to show they are serious about that ambition, a call to Tuchel must be in order.