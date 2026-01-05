Green Bay Packers safety Javon Bullard exited the team’s 16-3 loss against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 18 in the fourth quarter after a knee scare, which ended his day for the regular-season finale on Sunday.

However, after the game, Bullard made it clear he was not concerned about the knee and instead shifted his focus to what comes next. Bullard sent a direct message to potential playoff opponents, including the Chicago Bears and the Philadelphia Eagles, expressing confidence in Green Bay’s readiness.

“We want both of them,” the 23-year-old said, per ESPN's Rob Demovsky.

Although Bullard's injury raised some concern given Green Bay’s thin depth at safety, head coach Matt LaFleur quickly downplayed it.

“I think he's going to be OK. We'll have an update for you tomorrow, I'm sure,” LaFleur said, offering reassurance as the Packers turn their attention to the postseason.

Bullard finished the game with three tackles in what was otherwise a low-stakes matchup, as Green Bay had already secured a playoff spot.

With the standings set, the Packers rested several starters, including quarterback Jordan Love, and used the game to manage workloads. Bullard rotated snaps with Evan Williams in the nickel role. LaFleur said the Packers were “limited on bodies” in the secondary, which made it necessary to keep either Bullard or Williams on the field in their nickel packages.

In his second season in the NFL, Bullard has been one of Green Bay’s breakout performers in 2025, racking up 83 tackles and three passes defended.

Green Bay enters the playoffs as the NFC’s seventh seed. They later learned on Sunday that they will begin the playoffs on the road against the No. 2 Bears.