The Green Bay Packers will be facing the Minnesota Vikings in the regular season finale, and a few of their key players will be resting as they're locked into the playoffs. There will be one player seeing time on the field, and it's Trevon Diggs, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

“The Packers (locked into the 7 seed) will rest a significant number of key players today, but newly acquired corner Trevon Diggs will make his Green Bay debut vs. Vikings. He will see some action,” Fowler wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Diggs was just picked up by the Packers earlier in the week after he and the Dallas Cowboys went their separate ways. He's now a part of a playoff team that desperately needs help in the secondary with the injuries that they've dealt with.

Earlier in the week, head coach Matt LaFleur noted that Diggs could potentially play in the Packers' final regular-season game.

“He's a guy who certainly has a ton of experience and played at a really high level. … He has incredible talent, got a great ability to take the ball away and do something with it. Excited to get him in here,” LaFleur said via reporter Weston Hodkiewicz.

Diggs has only played in eight games this season for the Cowboys because of a concussion and a right knee injury. He did not have a pass breakup or interception, and only had one tackle, which was against the Packers in Week 4.

It's uncertain if Diggs is still the same player that was a key part of the Cowboys' secondary for the past few years, but it looks like the Packers will find that out in the coming weeks. This game against the Vikings should help them determine just a little about what he can bring to their team as they try to make a deep playoff run.