The Los Angeles Chargers left the playoffs battered after their 32-12 loss to the Houston Texans. But they're heading into the offseason in far better shape compared to last year with Jim Harbaugh at the helm.

The Bolts had to rebuild themselves following a disastrous 5-12 campaign. Harbaugh injected new enthusiasm into the franchise. He immediately built a playoff team in El Segundo.

But the veteran head coach now faces a critical offseason. The Chargers have a chance to attract prized free agents to propel a potential AFC title run. They also face big decisions involving Asante Samuel Jr., Khalil Mack and others. But there's three important free agents they must re-sign.

Who should the Chargers and Harbaugh bring back? Here's who's earned their right to return to the Bolts.

J.K. Dobbins, running back

This is a no brainer here. Dobbins produced his finest season yet in a Chargers uniform.

Harbaugh trusted him to lead the RB1 duties. Dobbins proceeded to lead the team in rushing yards. He emerged as the perfect back to spearhead Harbaugh's physical, grind-it-out approach.

Dobbins won't look like he'll command a high salary either. He still fell below 1,000 yards but became beloved inside the locker room. The last thing Harbaugh should want is a RB makeover. Dobbins can even settle for cheap to stay on board as he'll be 27 next season.

Poona Ford, interior defensive lineman

Mack will become the talk of the defensive free agency class for the Chargers. But new reports emerged Monday that Mack is mulling retirement. The Chargers can shift their focus on maintaining one of their top interior defensive line performers.

Ford isn't a household name across the league. His job focuses more on taking on guards and centers, then clog running lanes. Ford, though, does the dirty work better than anyone on the Chargers.

The 5-foot-11, 310-pounder delivered three games of delivering three solo tackles. But he also picked off his first pass ever and produced a career-best five pass deflections. Ford can keep a massive and stout interior line in tact on defense by staying on board.

J.K. Scott, punter

Punters deserve a roster spot too, and new lucrative contract. Scott is deserving of one himself.

His powerful leg resulted in 28 punts falling inside the 20-yard line. He performed his part in burying the offense as deep as he could with his punting skills.

Scott even created new career-highs through his foot and leg. He produced a new career-best 46.7 average yards per punt with the Bolts. Scott can assist the 2025 Chargers defense by burying offenses deep.

Elsewhere, the Bolts have three cornerbacks hitting the free agent market. That includes 2021 second rounder Samuel Jr.

Kristian Fulton, though, looks like the lone CB with the best chance at coming back. Samuel Jr. likely will command significant attention and value in the free agent market. Eli Apple has been plagued with inconsistent moments throughout his career. Fulton, though, is fresh off breaking up seven passes — his most since the 14 he swatted in 2021 while suiting up for the Tennessee Titans.