The Los Angeles Chargers lost to the Houston Texans to end their season in the Wild Card Round. Despite being road favorites against a struggling Houston team, LA struggled out of the gate. Much of the attention went to the offense and Justin Herbert's four interceptions, but the defense struggled as well. The Chargers were without Asante Samuel Jr for much of the season due to and shoulder injury. He spoke about his desire to come back to LA this offseason.

“Out of my 20 years of playing, I never missed a season like this, more than two or three games or four games, so it was definitely tough just not being out there with my brothers,” Samuel Jr told Kris Rhim of ESPN. “It was hurtful not to be out there.”

Samuel is an unrestricted free agent and expressed his desire to return. “I love the Chargers and it's a great organization headed in the right direction,” he said. “I hope I'll be able to come back.”

The Chargers allowed 122 yards to Nico Collins in the playoff loss, so they need a cornerback. Samuel Jr, the son of Patriots legend Asante Samuel, was drafted in the second round of the 2021 draft. After a disappointing season, he is hoping to be back.

The Chargers should bring Asante Samuel Jr. back

Asante Samuel Jr is not the player his dad was in New England but is a solid starting cornerback in the NFL. That should be enough reason to bring him back on a reasonable contract next season. While he missed so much time this year, he played all 17 games in each of the last two years.

Having a reliable corner in the secondary under team control is vital for the Chargers. They have a lot of money tied up in their offense and need more weapons for Justin Herbert. Samuel has six career interceptions and has picked up one fumble in his career. While he is not a Pro Bowl or All-Pro player, he is important to their defense.

The Chargers' defense could also be undergoing some renovations this offseason. Khalil Mack is an unrestricted free agent and might retire, Joey Bosa has one year left on his deal and Derwin James has two years left. Locking in Samuel on a team-friendly deal will keep the player happy and the defense young and talented.

While the Chargers are out of the playoffs again, they have young players to build around for the future like Asante Samuel Jr.