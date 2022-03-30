3 best players the Falcons can select with the 8th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft

The 2022 NFL Draft is right around the corner, which means it’s time to evaluate what options the Atlanta Falcons have with the eighth pick overall. There are multiple holes on the roster, but if Atlanta can make the right decisions in late April, they could be a surprise team in the NFC South.

Click here to Bet $5, Win $150 in site credits regardless of if your bet wins or loses on March Madness (30-1 Odds)

*To claim, new users need to register, make a first-time deposit, and then simply place their first real-money wager on FanDuel Sportsbook on any March Madness game during the tournament. All winning bets will be fulfilled within 72 hours if they win.*

We’re likely to see the Falcons focus on offense with their first selection of the draft. Regardless, the front office has an opportunity to make a splash pick in the first round. For that reason, we could see Atlanta select one of the most exciting defensive prospects available to provide a major boost to the defensive line.

Even so, other options for the Falcons include an offensive lineman or wide receiver. Atlanta can draft anybody and it’ll be a great pick. However, if the coaching staff hopes to get the offense rolling, then the franchise should highly consider focusing on the offense early on in the draft.

With that said, here are the three best players for the Atlanta Falcons’ eighth overall selection in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Falcons 2022 NFL Draft

3. George Karlaftis

There are more concerns surrounding the offensive side of the ball. However, it wouldn’t be too shocking to see the Falcons select a pass rusher eighth overall. George Karlaftis is an excellent prospect who has a ton of potential. Furthermore, adding him to the defensive line brings much more balance to Atlanta’s defense.

With AJ Terrell locking down the secondary, Karlaftis could lock down the front seven. He’s a fantastic prospect who has the ability to get after the quarterback, which is something that has been missing in Atlanta for years. For that reason, George Karlaftis is a great fit for the Falcons.

2. Evan Neal

Another route the Falcons could go is the offensive line. Pass protection was a major problem last season and it would make sense for Atlanta to solidify the offensive line. If Evan Neal manages to fall in the NFL Draft, this franchise should select him without hesitation.

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for free trial)*

Evan Neal is being viewed as one of the best offensive lineman prospects in a deep class. He’s likely to be taken before the eighth pick overall, so the Falcons might have to trade up to acquire him. Although this franchise is in dire need of pass-catchers, taking a legitimate offensive lineman provides stability in the trenches.

1. Garrett Wilson

Everybody knows the Falcons are desperate for a wide receiver. For that reason, the most likely scenario is for Atlanta to select the top pass catcher in the NFL Draft. Although this class is deep with wide receiver talent, this franchise is in a position to take the top prospect available. Garrett Wilson has been the consensus top receiver prospect so far, which means we could see him taken eighth overall in April.

Wilson has all of the tools to be a legitimate star in the NFL. Pairing him with Kyle Pitts would make for a solid one-two punch in the passing game. Selecting Garrett Wilson would be the smartest choice for the Falcons, as their offense would receive a massive boost in production through the air.