3 best trades 49ers must make before 2022 NFL trade deadline

Currently sitting atop the NFC West with Jimmy Garoppolo at the helm once again, the San Francisco 49ers are coming back into form as Super Bowl contenders. After acquiring superstar running back Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers on Thursday night, the 49ers are keen on winning it all this season. In Kyle Shanahan’s run-centric game plan, McCaffrey will thrive and return to playing Pro Bowl-caliber football.

With Elijah Mitchell currently sidelined, this is a golden opportunity for McCaffrey to come right in and fill the void. All the while joining an elite offense featuring Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, and George Kittle. Even with this game-changing move, the 49ers still have areas of need they must address before the NFL’s November 1st trade deadline. So without further ado, here are three other trade targets they must pursue.

Best trades San Francisco 49ers must make ahead of 2022 NFL trade deadline

3. Denzel Mims

San Francisco already has a lethal receiving corps in place, but outside of Samuel and Aiyuk, the 49ers lack consistency on the receiving front. Jauan Jennings is off to a slow start and Ray-Ray McCloud has been sloppy at times as their return man. Enter Denzel Mims, a high-end wideout and reliable return man who would excel as the no. 3 receiver on their depth chart.

He’d also be able to play crucial minutes for them while giving Samuel and Aiyuk more time to rest. If the 49ers have the assets to satisfy the New York Jets, then they most certainly should pull the trigger on making a deal for Mims. Especially if they’re planning on winning Super Bowl 57 and bringing the Lombardi Trophy back to the Bay Area.

2. Daron Payne

If the 49ers want to build a merely unstoppable pass rush, then Daron Payne might be the best addition for them to make ahead of the 2022 NFL trade deadline. Granted the 49ers currently possess a dominant defensive line, but adding a defensive lineman of Payne’s caliber would further improve this. Payne is also amongst the top defensive tackles in the league who draws double teams on over 50% of his pass-rushing reps.

Trading for Payne would also give San Francisco a ton of insurance on the interior with Arik Armstead and Javon Kinlaw both dealing with injuries. Plus with Nick Bosa expected to be back in the rotation, bringing Payne on board would give them an unmatched threat to any rushing attack. If the 49ers want a go-getter on the pass-rushing front, then Payne should definitely be on their radar.

1. Sidney Jones IV

Given that trading within the division is always tough, pulling off this move may be a bit of a challenge for San Francisco. However, making a deal for Sidney Jones IV is one that makes sense for both the 49ers and the Seattle Seahawks. With the Seahawks in the midst of a rebuild, it’s only fair that they give Jones IV his due and allow him to compete for a Super Bowl in the prime of his career. Despite only appearing in two games this season, Jones IV has still been a solid corner throughout his time in the league.

Last year he only allowed a 57.1% completion percentage and a passer rating of 78.9 on every down he played. Not to mention the 49ers are in dire need of a quality presence at cornerback after losing Emmanuel Moseley for the rest of the year to a torn ACL. So it’s only ideal that the 49ers make a play for Jones to maintain their status as one of the NFL’s most potent passing defenses.