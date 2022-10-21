The 2 other Super Bowl contenders 49ers beat out for Christian McCaffrey trade

The San Francisco 49ers acquired star running back Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers in a crucial offense-boosting trade. However, McCaffrey drew attention from all over the NFL. The Athletic’s Matt Barrows revealed that the Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills were a pair of other suitors involved in the McCaffrey sweepstakes.

Barrows added that the Rams were the greatest threat to the 49ers’ chances of landing Christian McCaffrey. Both teams were reportedly in trade talks with the Panthers until the last second.

The 49ers surrendered multiple draft picks in order to acquire Christian McCaffrey. But the trade is one that could propel their offense to new heights.

San Francisco’s season outlook was bleak following an injury to Trey Lance. The defense has been sharp, but the Niners’ offense has been underwhelming to say the least. The addition of Christian McCaffrey will enhance both the rushing and passing attack.

Defenses will need to gameplan around containing McCaffrey and the 49ers’ rushing game. As a result, Jimmy Garoppolo may find more opportunities for success in terms of throwing the football.

The Rams are facing running back concerns. Cam Akers could be traded following a rather bizarre situation. LA would have loved to trade for a star such as Christian McCaffrey.

In the end, the Rams’ motivation to acquire him may have increased the 49ers’ interest in the former Panthers running back.

When healthy, Christian McCaffrey is one of the best players in football. But injuries held him back a season ago. The Niners are hopeful he can avoid injury and play a crucial role for them moving forward.