Give Preston Smith, the new pass-rusher for the Pittsburgh Steelers, some credit. He's been one of the more consistent players at his position ever since he was drafted in the second round in 2015 by Washington (out of Mississippi State).

Smith has been in the NFL for 10 seasons, and he's notched 68.5 sacks. He's never quite captured the “juice” that saw him notch 12 sacks for the Green Bay Packers in his first season when they signed him to a four-year, $52 million contract as a free agent. Since then, he's averaged 7.4 sacks per season for the Packers. Averaging 6.8 sacks per season for his career is not Hall-of-Fame stuff, but again, he's been consistent. That's why he was such an important part of the Packers' defense over the past few seasons, and that's why the Steelers gave up a 2025 seventh-round pick for him at the 2024 NFL Trade Deadline.

So why does he only have 2.5 sacks this season?

Notably, the Packers switched defensive coordinators this past offseason. Out went Joe Barry's 3-4 scheme that saw Smith as an outside linebacker responsible for the pass rush, and in came Jeff Hafley's 4-3. That scheme has asked him to put his hand in the dirt and play as a defensive end.

Fans around Green Bay were bewildered as to why the Packers traded Smith as they're fighting in a tough NFC North. The Packers can be a playoff team, but Smith revealed on Wednesday that he asked general manager Brian Gutekunst for a trade.

“I didn't feel like I was being useful in the system, and it wasn't catering to my play style and moving forward,” Smith said, explaining why he asked for a trade, according to ESPN. “I wasn't surprised when I got the call. I got what I asked for, and I'm at a place that — a great place — with some great teammates, and I'm excited for the new start, and I'm excited for the rest of this journey for this season.”

Expect Preston Smith to look comfortable with the Steelers

Smith is back in a 3-4 system under Steelers defensive coordinator Teryl Austin, and he says he's already feeling like he's back at home schematically.

“It's what I was comfortable playing in and what I got used to playing in the previous nine seasons,” Smith said. “So just being back in the system, it's like riding your favorite bike again.”

Smith has always had the talent, and even at 31 years old, he still has what it takes to get after the quarterback. Smith has always been quick off the edge as a 3-4 outside linebacker. He doesn't have the same speed he once did, especially when he was in his prime with the Packers, but Smith is still able to get after the quarterback.

The fact that he won't need much time, if any, to adjust to what the Steelers do defensively is a huge bonus. He should be able to help out as soon as their massive Week 10 clash with the Washington Commanders.

Smith will help the Steelers against the run

The Steelers' defense is giving up just 90.5 yards on the ground per game in 2024, making it the fourth-best run defense in the NFL. Pittsburgh is big up front with Cam Heyward (6-foot-5, 295 pounds) still leading the way in his 14th NFL season, and Keeanu Benton (6-foot-4, 309 pounds) and Larry Ogunjobi (6-foot-3, 305 pounds) are both also massive human beings at defensive end.

Throw in a 6-foot-4, 252-pound mountain of an athlete coming off the edge in T.J. Watt, and it makes sense why the Steelers are so stout up front against the run.

Make no mistake, the Steelers traded for Smith to help out their pass-rush and passing defense — which is currently giving up 219.8 points per game, which is very middle of the pack — but he'll be stout against the run as well. He checks in at a beefy 6-foot-5, 265 pounds, and he's always been a great edge setter as an outside linebacker.

Smith will finish with 8.5 sacks

Smith hasn't had a season in which he totaled less than eight sacks since 2020, and that was a weird year for everyone. Again, it's worth noting that he's no longer the prime-time pass rusher he was, but he still has all the physical tools, he's usually extremely healthy and game-ready, and now, he'll be surrounded by pass rushers in Watt and Alex Highsmith that will make it harder for defenses to key in on stopping him.

He won't be in all the time, but when he plays, he'll be fresh, and he won't be the offense's priority in pass protection.

“Man, I'm just here to embrace my role to help those guys out as much as I can,” Smith said. “If they need a break, I'm going to be there for them to get a break, whatever the rotation may be. I'm here to accept my role and contribute in the best way possible.”

He needs six sacks in nine games to hit the 8.5 mark, and in a system he's comfortable in surrounded by strong teammates, he'll be able to do it.