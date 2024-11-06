A 6-3 team that nearly advanced to the NFC Championship game the previous season would appear to be a lock to be a buyer at the NFL trade deadline, but the Green Bay Packers are not a conventionally-run organization. They opted to unload a player instead of adding one, sending veteran pass-rusher Preston Smith to the Pittsburgh Steelers for a 2025 seventh-round draft pick on Tuesday.

Despite Jordan Love's inconsistencies and injury issues, this squad is currently in playoff position and could still have a reasonable shot at competing for the NFC crown in January. Well, it looks as if the Packers are trying to also build for the future despite being in the midst of a seemingly promising present.

General manager Brian Gutekunst says there are two young players in particular who will receive more opportunities following Smith's departure. Undrafted defensive ends Arron Mosby and Brenton Cox Jr. are set for a bump in playing time, via Jason B. Hirschhorn.

How will Packers' defense look by end of 2024-25 campaign?

They must quickly acclimate themselves to their new responsibilities, as Green Bay prepares for a pivotal stretch of games that includes the Chicago Bears, San Francisco 49ers, Miami Dolphins, Detroit Lions and Seattle Seahawks. Mosby has recorded half a sack and two combined tackles in only even snaps this season. Cox has yet to get on the field in 2024 but has clearly earned the trust of management based on this trade.

Identifying hidden gems is a critical part of constructing any sustainable contender, and Gutekunst and company earnestly hope they can do just that moving forward. Smith has 2.5 sacks, 19 combined tackles and two tackles for loss and only costs around $2 million for the remainder of the year. His contract will spike up to $12 million next season and past that in 2026, but he is not owed guaranteed money beyond 2024. Even so, the Packers are ready for a shake-up.

Griping about the front office's conservative nature at the deadline will not do fans any good now. They just have to hope that Mosby and Cox are up to the task and can possibly rejuvenate Green Bay's defensive line. The revamped unit must get up to speed in time for Sunday's home game versus the Bears.