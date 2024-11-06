The Pittsburgh Steelers made a major addition on defense when they acquired Preston Smith in a trade with the Green Bay Packers. As Smith gets settled into his new NFL home, he revealed exactly why he got dealt from the Packers.

Green Bay plays in a 4-3 scheme, something Smith said he didn't feel comfortable in. He had played most of his career in a 3-4, with the improper scheme fit ultimately leading to him requesting a trade, via Nick Farabaugh of Penn Live.

The Steelers play in a 3-4 scheme, which Smith is reportedly excited about. He'll have have his first opportunity to make an impact in Pittsburgh in Week 10 against the Washington Smith.

The natural linebacker had spent the past six years in Green Bay, appearing in 91 games. Smith racked up 262 tackles, 96 quarterback hits and 44 sacks. He began his NFL career with the Washington Commanders, spending four years with the team. Over his entire 10-year career, Smith has made 430 tackles, 155 quarterback hits and 68.5 sacks.

On the 2024 campaign, Smith has made 19 tackles, four quarterback hits and 2.5 sacks. Perhaps his fit in Green Bay's defense played a role in his down year. Regardless, Smith will now join one of the better defenses in the NFL.

Pittsburgh ranks ninth in the NFL in total defense, allowing 310.3 yards per game. Their run defense ranks fourth, allowing 90.5 YPG. Certainly numbers that aren't to be sneezed at. Still, Preston Smith will only make things scarier for any quarterback playing against the Steelers.

It did seem a bit strange that a Packers team battling for a playoff spot at 6-3 would be willing to trade a player as strong as Smith. But now that the truth has been revealed, it all makes sense. The linebacker is ready to re-focus in his natural position and help lead his now Steelers into the playoffs.