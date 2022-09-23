3 Browns players most responsible for win vs. Steelers

After collapsing in the final moments of the Week 2 matchup against the New York Jets, the Cleveland Browns finished the job and got their first home win of the season. With a back-and-forth game until the final quarter, the Browns defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers 29-17 on Thursday Night Football, improving their record to 2-1.

Heavy winds limited the teams a little bit. The Steelers missed a 53-yard field goal that looked good, while the Browns missed a PAT. Still, Cleveland made the most of what the offense could do under the circumstances.

The win should motivate the Browns after a down week. Although it was against a team that is rebuilding after the retirement of Ben Roethlisberger, it should be important if Cleveland wants to return to the playoffs after a year absent.

With that being said, here are three Browns players most responsible for the win versus the Steelers in Week 3.

3. Amari Cooper

Following a disappointing debut in Browns uniform, Amari Cooper is showing that he might still have his Pro Bowl-worthy abilities with him. Against the Steelers, the wide receiver had his second consecutive game with at least 100 receiving yards. He is the first Cleveland receiver to achieve such a feat since Josh Gordon in 2013.

He finished the contest catching seven of his 11 targets for 101 yards. One of his receptions was from an 11-yard pass that resulted in a touchdown, the first of the game.

It seems that Cooper and quarterback Jacoby Brissett are finding their chemistry, which could be key later in the season.

In a postgame press conference, head coach Kevin Stefanski said that Cooper is a very smart player and teammate. He also said the wideout is versatile, running every route imaginable.

“I am trying to find new ways to tell you how impressed I am with No. 2.”

If Cooper keeps playing the way he is, Cleveland might start thinking about some postseason hopes, even if odds seemed against the team early this season.

2. Jacoby Brissett

After the NFL announced Deshaun Watson’s suspension prior to Week 1, many questions surrounding the quarterback position in Cleveland appeared. So far, Jacoby Brissett is showing he can handle starting duties.

In three games, he is completing 66.3 percent of his passes for 596 yards with four touchdowns against just one interception. In Week 3, Brissett played an important role in keeping the Browns in the game.

He finished the night completing 21 of 31 of his pass attempts for 220 yards and two touchdowns with no picks. He also helped the team to successfully covert three of its four fourth downs. Brissett also played a key role with his game on the ground, registering three carries for 11 yards. Those rushing numbers might not stand out, but they came when needed.

His final carry was perhaps one of the most important moments of the night. On a third-and-one, Brissett successfully attempted a quarterback sneak, picking up six yards in the process. Not only it gave a fresh set of downs, but it set up the team for its final offensive touchdown of the game.

Also, Brissett made sure to bring the energy to the FirstEnergy Stadium after the first down. At the very least, Cleveland fans have a quarterback that will bring it all when needed, even if not as flashy as others around the league.

Without Jacoby Brissett stepping up for the challenge, the Browns would not be 2-1 right now.

1. Nick Chubb

Although the Brissett-Cooper combination was important to the victory, the running game was perhaps the X-factor on Thursday. The Browns had 171 yards on the ground against just 104 from the Steelers, and there was one player who led that group.

Nick Chubb outmatched Pittsburgh by himself. He finished the game with 23 carries for 113 yards, an average of 4.9 yards per attempt. According to CBS Sports, he has 24 100-yard games since 2018, the highest mark in the NFL during that span.

On Thursday, the running back was the No. 1 player on the Browns’ offensive scheme. His night was crowned with a one-yard touchdown that extended Cleveland’s lead to 23-14, which turned out to be essential for the win. Other than the defensive touchdown in the last second, Chubb’s score was what dictate the final result since Pittsburgh was forced to attempt an onside kick to regain the lead.

If Cleveland wants to keep winning and make it to the playoffs, Chubb will potentially be the most important player from the offensive unit. His ability to avoid tackles and gain extra yards will be essential in late and close-game situations. Should he keep this pace, expect a fourth straight Pro Bowl selection for him.

Without Chubb’s outstanding performance, it is unlikely the Browns come off with a win. Not only he scored in the fourth quarter, but he also converted key third downs that could have broken Cleveland’s strategy if not successful. Because of all that, Chubb was the No. 1 responsible player for the Browns’ win against the Steelers.