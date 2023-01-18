The Tampa Bay Buccaneers never seemed to be capable of figuring things out in the 2022 season, and despite winning the NFC South and earning a spot in the playoffs, the Bucs 2022 campaign mercifully came to close on Monday night with a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs now will enter an offseason full of several big questions that will determine the future of their franchise.

As was the case last offseason, Tampa Bay’s future revolves around Tom Brady. Brady opted to end his short lived retirement to return for the 2022 season with the Bucs, and while his status for the 2023 season is up in the air, it doesn’t feel like Brady will be returning to Tampa Bay next season. Whether he retires or finds a new home in free agency, Brady’s tenure with Tampa is likely over.

And unless Brady returns to the Bucs, there’s a decent chance that the franchise will be forced into a rebuild, as they now have no plan at quarterback beyond Brady. So if the Buccaneers do end up undergoing a rebuild this offseason, let’s take a look at three players who could end up being traded in an effort to aid that rebuild this offseason.

3. Leonard Fournette

Even if the Buccaneers don’t end up rebuilding this offseason, there’s a decent chance that they will end up trading Leonard Fournette. Fournette has certainly managed to revive his career with the Buccaneers, but his effectiveness waned this season, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see the team hand Rachaad White the full time role moving forward.

Fournette struggled on the ground for much of the season (189 CAR, 668 YDS, 3 TD) and while he remained an extremely effective checkdown option for Brady in the passing game (73 REC, 523 YDS, 3 TD) it became tougher and tougher to justify giving him carries over White, even though both guys averaged fairly similar yards per carry (White had 3.7 compared to Fournette’s 3.5).

Aside from his production on the field, Fournette is entering what could be the final year of his contract in 2023. There may not be many teams super interested in taking on a 29-year old running back who has shown signs of regression, but Fournette still has value as a pass-catching back if nothing else based on what we saw this season. Moving him would create $7 million in cap space, and it seems very likely that Fournette will be on the move this offseason one way or another.

2. Shaquil Barrett

Shaquil Barrett only lasted eight games in 2022 for the Buccaneers before tearing his achilles in Week 8 and being forced to miss the rest of the season, but even before then, he wasn’t playing at a very high level for the Bucs. Just one season after recording ten sacks in 15 games, Barrett only managed to record three in eight games this season.

Maybe Barrett would have turned a corner in the second half of the season, but his future with the Buccaneers is very much up in the air this offseason. Barrett’s cap hit jumps from $8.15 million last season to $21.65 million in 2023, which is a salary the Bucs would obviously like to avoid paying if they do end up rebuilding.

Barrett likely wouldn’t be traded until after June 1st, as trading him before then would actually cost the team an extra $1.5 million on the books, whereas they would save nearly $15 million by trading him afterwards. Barrett still has upside as a high-ceiling pass rusher, but he’s 30 years old, and will be attempting to return from a serious injury. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see Tampa shopping Barrett around this offseason as a result.

1. Mike Evans

If the Buccaneers do end up rebuilding, they would be faced with a very difficult decision regarding Mike Evans. Evans has been the pillar of consistency throughout his career with Tampa Bay, but it always feels like there’s more to be desired with his play. Evans wasn’t bad at all in 2022 (77 REC, 1124 YDS, 6 TD) but he just never seemed to be in sync with Brady.

A rebuilding Buccaneers team wouldn’t have much use for Evans, but they could opt to keep him around to help whoever their new quarterback of the future would be. Evans has certainly made do with some poor quarterbacks throughout his career, but if there’s a time to move on from him, this offseason would be the time to make that move.

Evans will be 30 by the time the 2023 season starts, while also entering the final year of his current contract. If you hold onto him through a rebuild, he’s likely going to leave in free agency next offseason. Trading Evans would save $14.5 million in cap space, and for a rebuilding team, that is extremely valuable. It would be tough to move on from Evans, but it may be a necessary move if a rebuild is the determined course of action.