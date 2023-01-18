After three seasons and one Super Bowl victory, Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers may be headed their separate ways this offseason.

Bradu has been the face of the NFL for the past two decades. Off the field, he has accomplished everything that a player can look to do. He is a 15-time Pro Bowler, three-time All-Pro, three-time MVP, and five-time Super Bowl winner.

On the field, he has put together a resume that is rivaled by no one in NFL history. In the regular season, he has thrown for 89,214 yards, 649 touchdowns, and just 212 interceptions.

In the playoffs, Brady has somehow been even better. Over 48 career postseason games, he has thrown for 13,400 yards, 88 touchdowns, and 40 interceptions.

Following the Buccaneers 31-14 defeat in the Wild Card round of the 2023 playoffs, Brady made it clear that he wasn’t sure what his future holds. After three years with the team, the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback is now set to hit free agency. And after briefly retiring last season, the 45-year-old quarterback could choose to do so once again.

There is also the chance that Brady decides to keep playing, but with a different team. The Las Vegas Raiders, San Francisco 49ers, and Miami Dolphins are all teams that have been linked to Brady. If he feels that they offer him a better chance to succeed, he could ultimately look to move on.

If Brady does choose to depart in the offseason, the Buccaneers will likely be in search of a new QB1. With so many players already locked into major contracts, they could choose to look forward to more cost-friendly options.

Luckily for this front office, the quarterback market will have several proven veterans available. In turn, this already established roster could have a reliable option leading the charge next season.

Here are the three best QB options for the Buccaneers in 2023.

3. Jacoby Brissett

Alongside Garoppolo, Cleveland Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett was also a former teammate of Tom Brady. He is also coming off of a strong 2022 campaign that saw him start 11 games. At times, he looked to be a legitimate option at the quarterback position.

Since being drafted by the Patriots in 2016, Brissett has had multiple starting jobs. Each time that he has had a shot, he has played well.

In total, Brissett has taken the field in 76 regular season games. He has thrown for 10,350 passing yards, 48 touchdowns, and 23 interceptions. On the ground, he has added 896 rushing yards and 15 rushing touchdowns.

Brissett has proven that he can perform at a high level in the NFL. Given the weapons already on the Buccaneers offense, he could be a solid option to keep this team competitive.

2. Jimmy Garoppolo

Since being drafted by the New England Patriots in 2014, Jimmy Garoppolo’s NFL career has been closely linked with Brady. It would only be fitting that he takes the starting job left by his former teammate.

When healthy, Garoppolo has been one of the most consistent quarterbacks in the NFL. And he also has legitimate playoff experience.

Over his nine NFL seasons, he has taken the field in 74 regular season games. He has thrown for 14,289 passing yards, 87 touchdowns, and 42 interceptions. On the ground, he has added 225 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns.

In the postseason, Garoppolo has led the 49ers on two strong runs, including a trip to the Super Bowl. Over his six postseason starts, he has thrown for 962 passing yards, four touchdowns, and six interceptions.

When he was put back into a starting role for the 2022 season, Garoppolo played well. Before going down with a broken foot, he threw for 2,437 passing yards, 16 touchdowns, and just four interceptions. On the ground, he added 33 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

Garoppolo was headed toward a career season in 2022. With his expected departure from the 49ers this offseason, he could be on the search for a starting job. The Buccaneers could be the perfect landing spot.

1. Kyle Trask

The Buccaneers could very well already have their quarterback of the future on their roster. This comes in second-year quarterback Kyle Trask.

The Buccaneers added Kyle Trask in the second round of the 2021 NFL draft. For the past two seasons, he has served as the QB3 on the roster, behind both Tom Brady and Blaine Gabbert.

In Week 18 of this season, Trask made his NFL debut. In his limited playing time, he threw for just 23 yards on three completions.

But Trask is just two years removed from being one of college football’s stars. During his time as a Florida Gator, he regularly stuffed the stat sheet.

Over 25 collegiate games, he threw for 7,386 passing yards, 69 touchdowns, and 15 interceptions. On the ground, he added eight additional touchdowns.

If the Buccaneers wish to look internally for their future QB1, it could be worth taking a shot on Trask. He is a homegrown talent that has gotten to spend the first two years of his career behind one of the best quarterbacks of all time in Tom Brady. Given that he already knows the offense, he could be the perfect option.