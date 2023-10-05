The Washington Capitals took a step back last season. Washington uncharacteristically found themselves outside of the playoffs around the NHL trade deadline. And to their credit, they didn't try to force a playoff push. The Capitals sold at the deadline, picking up assets that will help them compete down the line.

Don't misconstrue their actions, however. Washington is not kick-starting a rebuild that will encompass several years and see the team near the bottom of the standings. At least, that's not their goal yet. The Capitals are simply hitting the reset button and trying to tinker with the roster on the fly.

Washington has their eyes on a return to the Stanley Cup Playoffs. And one can certainly make the argument for their chances to return to hockey's postseason. But how will this season turn out for them? Here are three bold predictions for the Washington Capitals ahead of the 2023-24 NHL season.

Sandin breaks out

One of the trades the Capitals made last season came as a surprise. Not for who Washington gave up, per se, but for who they acquired. Washington traded veteran blueliner Erik Gustafsson and a 2023 first-round pick from the Boston Bruins to the Toronto Maple Leafs. In exchange, the Capitals received former first-round pick Rasmus Sandin.

Sandin left one hell of a first impression in his 19 games in the nation's capital last season. The 23-year-old scored three goals and 15 points in his short stint with Washington in 2022-23. He showed the promise that he showed heading into his draft year. And he should have no issues showing even more promise this year.

Sandin figures to receive top-pairing minutes while also playing a little bit on the power play. The 23-year-old Swede won't light the world on fire. But he could certainly put up 50-55 points given the opportunities he'll receive this season.

Dylan Strome thrives

The Capitals signed forward Dylan Strome last season after his departure from the Chicago Blackhawks. Initially, the 26-year-old signed a one-year contract. But his play earned him a five-year contract extension midway through the year.

Overall, he finished with 23 goals and 65 points in 2022-23. He clicked with Alex Ovechkin while playing with him. And Strome made the most of the time in the top-six he did receive. He could receive more time in the top-six in 2023-24.

Strome likely begins the season on the third line. However, Evgeny Kuznetsov is not long for the Capitals. He wants a trade and has publicly expressed his frustrations with the organization. Something has to give there, and when it does, Strome will capitalize.

Strome will continue to thrive in the nation's capital. He will find time as the second-line center beside Sonny Milano and Tom Wilson. As a result, don't be surprised if he matches his 65-point season. He certainly could surpass it, finding himself flirting with the 80-point mark if things go right.

Capitals fall short

The Capitals want to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2024. And there's certainly a chance they could sneak in. However, they face an uphill battle to make it in. At the end of the day, the hill is just too tall for Washington to climb.

The Metropolitan Division is going to be tough this season. Every team is trying to knock the Carolina Hurricanes off their perch atop the division. Teams like the New Jersey Devils, Pittsburgh Penguins, and New York Rangers are gunning to do just that. But the Capitals aren't built to challenge those teams.

If they can't challenge the teams in their own division, they certainly can't challenge the wild card contenders coming out of the Atlantic. The Florida Panthers, Detroit Red Wings, and Ottawa Senators are all contenders to sneak into the wild card spots. And that's not mentioning the Boston Bruins and Tampa Bay Lightning, who are still playoff-caliber teams even if they decline this year.

The Capitals can certainly surprise but don't bet on it. Parts of this team will improve, but it won't be enough. Washington will miss the Stanley Cup Playoffs. And this year's failure may be the one that kicks off a rebuild.