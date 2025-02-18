The Kansas City Chiefs have set the standard for sustained success in the NFL. However, even the most dominant teams face tough roster decisions. As they head into the 2025 offseason, financial realities and evolving priorities will put general manager Brett Veach and head coach Andy Reid in a position where difficult choices must be made. With Patrick Mahomes still leading the charge, the Chiefs remain firmly in Super Bowl contention. That said, salary cap limitations and the need for fresh talent could force major changes. Among the players who might find themselves on the roster bubble are veteran guard Joe Thuney, underperforming wide receiver Skyy Moore, and even iconic tight end Travis Kelce.

The Three-Peat That Wasn’t

The Chiefs continue to be the NFL’s biggest problem for opposing teams. Despite a constantly changing supporting cast, Kansas City has mastered the art of winning.

It wasn’t always smooth sailing in 2024, though. The Chiefs’ offense notoriously struggled at times, particularly early in the season. However, they found ways to grind out close wins. By the end of the regular season, they had hit their stride. A dominant 15-1 record allowed them to rest their starters in Week 18, effectively securing two weeks of preparation before their playoff run.

With a first-round bye and a decisive victory over the Houston Texans in the Divisional Round, Kansas City advanced to the AFC Championship Game for the seventh consecutive season. A hard-fought battle with Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills ultimately resulted in another trip to the Super Bowl, with history on the line.

However, the Chiefs’ quest for an unprecedented three-peat came to a crushing halt in Super Bowl LIX. Facing the Philadelphia Eagles, the Chiefs struggled to keep pace and suffered a lopsided 40-22 defeat.

Despite the setback, the Chiefs’ dynasty remains intact. It's clear, though, that Veach and Reid have their work cut out for them this offseason to ensure their championship window stays open.

Here we'll try to identify the three players who are the Kansas City Chiefs cut candidates entering the 2025 NFL offseason.

1. Joe Thuney, G

Kansas City’s offensive line largely held its own throughout the Chiefs’ push for a third straight Super Bowl appearance. However, their weaknesses were exposed on the biggest stage. In Super Bowl LIX, the Eagles’ defensive front overwhelmed them, highlighting the need for adjustments in the trenches. Now, the Chiefs face a crucial decision—one that may involve a significant shake-up on the interior offensive line.

For the past few seasons, the Chiefs have benefited from having one of the league’s premier interior trios with Joe Thuney, Creed Humphrey, and Trey Smith. However, with Humphrey recently signing a lucrative extension and Smith set to hit free agency, it’s becoming increasingly difficult to justify keeping all three. Thuney, who carries the fourth-highest cap hit on the team, may be the odd man out.

One way for the Chiefs to free up much-needed cap space would be to move on from Thuney ahead of the 2025 season. Releasing him before June 1 would clear $16 million in cap space. It would also leave behind a $10.9 million dead-cap charge. That financial flexibility could go a long way in securing a long-term deal for Smith and ensuring the Chiefs maintain stability at center and right guard for years to come.

2. Travis Kelce, TE

A year ago, the thought of the Chiefs cutting Travis Kelce would have been laughable. He’s arguably the greatest tight end in franchise history and one of Patrick Mahomes’ most trusted weapons. However, as he approaches his 36th birthday in 2025, there are signs that age and wear are beginning to take their toll.

Before dismissing the idea outright, consider the factors at play. First, retirement is a real possibility. If Kelce decides to walk away, it would spare the Chiefs from making a tough financial decision. Of course, if he continues playing, Kansas City will have to weigh his declining production against his hefty price tag.

The numbers tell a clear story. For nine straight seasons leading into 2023, Kelce averaged over 12 yards per reception. That figure dropped to 10.6 in 2023 and plummeted to 8.5 in 2024. His touchdown production has also dipped significantly. He has had just eight scores over the past two seasons combined. That's a stark contrast to his peak years between 2017 and 2022.

At nearly $20 million against the cap, Kelce’s contract is difficult to justify if he’s no longer an elite playmaker. One possible scenario is a procedural cut followed by a restructured deal at a lower price.. Another option could involve adding void years to his contract, pushing some of his cap hit into future seasons as a financial thank-you for his years of dominance. Either way, the Chiefs will need to make a decision that balances sentimentality with fiscal responsibility.

3. Skyy Moore, WR

Unlike Thuney and Kelce, cutting Skyy Moore wouldn’t significantly impact the Chiefs’ salary cap. Releasing him would free up only $1.6 million. However, at this point, there’s little reason to keep him around.

Moore’s tenure in Kansas City has been underwhelming, to say the least. After failing to carve out a meaningful role in the offense, his season ended prematurely when a core injury landed him on injured reserve. In his absence, the Chiefs revamped their receiving corps, even adding DeAndre Hopkins to the mix, which further marginalized Moore’s role.

With just six games played in 2024 and only 82 offensive snaps to his name, Moore has done little to justify a roster spot moving forward. He also doesn’t contribute on special teams, making it even harder to justify keeping him in a crowded receiver room. At this point, clearing the spot for a more productive pass-catcher is the logical move for Kansas City.

Tough Decisions Ahead

As the Kansas City Chiefs head into the 2025 offseason, they find themselves at a crossroads. The team is still a legitimate Super Bowl contender, but financial constraints and roster turnover will force Brett Veach and Andy Reid to make difficult choices. Moving on from a stalwart like Joe Thuney could free up much-needed cap space to invest in the team’s future. Navigating Travis Kelce’s situation—whether through restructuring, a procedural cut, or even retirement—will require a delicate balance of respect for his legacy and practicality. And while cutting Skyy Moore won’t be a major financial move, it’s a necessary step to improve a wide receiver corps that struggled in 2024.

Championship windows don’t stay open forever, and the Chiefs must make calculated moves to ensure they remain atop the NFL hierarchy. With Patrick Mahomes still in his prime, Kansas City has the luxury of building around the best quarterback in football. However, that process will require some painful but necessary departures. The coming months will be crucial in shaping the next phase of the Chiefs’ dynasty, and all eyes will be on how they navigate these high-stakes decisions.