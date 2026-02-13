Dynasties rarely collapse in dramatic explosions. More often, they erode quietly, through attrition, cap strain, and the natural toll of sustained success. For the Kansas City Chiefs, the 2025 season delivered that jarring reality check. After years of dictating the AFC hierarchy, the franchise now finds itself navigating vulnerability. With Patrick Mahomes recovering, the roster thinning, and financial pressure mounting, the 2026 offseason represents a crossroads. If general manager Brett Veach chooses aggression over patience, three blockbuster trades could instantly reshape Kansas City’s trajectory and reinsert the Chiefs into the championship fast lane.

Cracks in the armor

The 2025 Chiefs season will be remembered as one of the most stunning falls from grace in modern NFL memory. The three-time defending AFC champions limped to a 6-11 finish. They missed the playoffs for the first time in over a decade.

The once explosive offense became methodical and predictable. Kansas City struggled to generate chunk plays. A dismal 1-7 road record underscored their inability to dictate tempo outside Arrowhead. The defining blow came in Week 15 against the Chargers, when Patrick Mahomes suffered a season-ending ACL tear. From that moment, any remaining postseason hopes evaporated. The Chiefs finished the year with nine one-possession losses. Now holding a rare Top 10 draft pick, Kansas City enters the offseason with urgency-and opportunity.

Salary cap reality

Financially, the Chiefs face one of the league’s most complex puzzles. Kansas City enters the 2026 offseason projected to sit roughly $55 million over the salary cap. That's dead last in the NFL. The bulk of that burden stems from superstar allocations. Mahomes carries a $78.2 million cap hit and Chris Jones accounts for $44.8 million. Combined, the two pillars consume nearly 40 percent of the team’s liabilities.

The silver lining lies in flexibility. Kansas City holds the league’s lowest dead-money total. That gives Veach some maneuvering pathways through restructures and targeted releases. Veterans such as Jawaan Taylor and Mike Danna could be cap casualties. Meanwhile, Mahomes’ and Jones’ deals could be creatively reworked. Still, compliance alone won’t be enough. To truly accelerate their rebound, the Chiefs must convert financial gymnastics into roster reinforcements. That makes the trade market their most potent lever.

Roster gaps

Kansas City’s roster needs entering 2026 are both urgent and layered. The running game now faces uncertainty with both Isiah Pacheco and Kareem Hunt approaching free agency. The unit averaged under 4.0 yards per carry in 2025. That left Mahomes overburdened even before injury struck.

At wide receiver, the offense still lacks a true alpha presence. Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy provide speed and versatility. However, neither consistently commands double coverage. Defensively, the secondary could thin rapidly with Jaylen Watson, Bryan Cook, and Leo Chenal nearing free agency. Meanwhile, the pass rush remains overly reliant on Jones. It lacks a true edge counterpart capable of closing games. In short, Kansas City needs impact injections.

Here are a few possible trade scenarios the Chiefs should consider.

Big swing: AJ Brown

If the Chiefs intend to restore Mahomes’ pre-injury dominance, acquiring a true WR1 becomes paramount. That’s where AJ Brown enters the equation. Rumblings around Philadelphia suggest cap recalibration could make Brown available despite his elite production.

For Kansas City, the appeal is obvious. Brown represents the physical, contested-catch dominator the offense has lacked since Tyreek Hill’s departure. Sure, Worthy stretches defenses vertically. Brown, though, punishes them underneath and along the boundary. Mahomes would benefit immensely from a “bail-out” target capable of winning 50/50 balls.

Packaging their Top 10 pick alongside a mid-round future selection could entice Philadelphia. Symbolically, the move would signal Kansas City’s pivot from retooling to reloading. That would declare that the Mahomes era’s second act has officially begun.

Defensive megafront

Article Continues Below

Championship defenses close games. That truth became painfully evident throughout Kansas City’s 2025 collapse. Enter Maxx Crosby, who's a relentless edge rusher whose motor never idles. With reports of frustration surrounding the Raiders’ losing culture, Crosby could become available for the right return.

Pairing Crosby with Jones would instantly create one of the league’s most destructive defensive fronts. Offenses would face interior collapse from Jones and edge chaos from Crosby. That can fundamentally alter protection schemes. The cost, however, would be steep.

A package centered on Trent McDuffie plus draft capital could tempt Las Vegas. Trading an All-Pro corner within the division is borderline unthinkable. However, Kansas City has historically developed secondary talent well. The reward would be a defensive identity shift from coverage-reliant to pressure-driven. That would mirror the formula that fueled their earlier Super Bowl runs.

Backfield reset

Sure, quarterback and pass rush dominate headlines. Still, Kansas City’s ground game remains equally pivotal, especially with Mahomes returning from injury. A blockbuster pursuit of Bijan Robinson would address that void in spectacular fashion.

Robinson’s skill set transcends traditional rushing production. He’s a dynamic receiver, elite space creator, and schematic chess piece. In Andy Reid’s offense, Robinson could function as both runner and mismatch weapon. That would reduce Mahomes’ reliance on improvisational heroics.

Atlanta’s evolving roster timeline could make Robinson obtainable. That's particularly true if the Falcons seek draft capital to reallocate resources. A first-round pick plus mid-round compensation might open negotiations. Strategically, the acquisition would rebalance Kansas City’s offense. This would give them the league’s most dangerous QB-RB-TE trio alongside Travis Kelce.

Kansas City’s path forward

The Chiefs have spent the better part of a decade as the NFL’s measuring stick. That said, dynastic longevity requires reinvention as much as retention. The 2025 season exposed vulnerabilities that incremental roster tweaks won’t fix.

Acquiring AJ Brown would restore offensive intimidation. Trading for Maxx Crosby would redefine defensive aggression. Landing Bijan Robinson would modernize offensive balance. Each move carries financial and roster risk-but also championship recalibration potential.

For Veach, the mandate is about maximizing Mahomes’ prime, not managing it cautiously. If Kansas City executes even one of these blockbuster swings, the narrative around the franchise could flip overnight. It would move from post-dynasty decline to imminent resurgence.