It's time for change in Kansas City. After years of playoff dominance, the Kansas City Chiefs' postseason streak with Patrick Mahomes ended with a whimper. The Chiefs started the season 0-2 and were unable to get themselves out of the hole they dug themselves. Mahomes' injury late in the season was just the finishing touches on a truly disastrous season for a team of their caliber.

The Chiefs missing the postseason has exposed some uncomfortable truths about the team. No longer can Kansas City just rely on Mahomes being Mahomes and bailing them out. They need to build a cohesive team that plays complementary balanced football. However, the Chiefs don't have a lot of cap space coming into this offseason. In fact, they have the least cap space out of all 32 teams in the NFL.

That doesn't mean that the Chiefs won't be able to sign free agents this offseason. The front office can work some magic in order to generate some money to spend on free agents. However, that also limits who Kansas City can target. Even with their reduced pool of potential free agents, there's a couple of players that could benefit the team.

Rachaad White, RB

What doomed the Chiefs in the regular season? There are plenty of reasons, but one of the most commonly cited problems of the team last season was their running game. Or rather, their lack of a rushing attack. Kansas City has long been reliant on their passing attack more than their running backs. When you have Mahomes under center, that's a valid strategy. Even with a pass-heavy attack, though, the Chiefs' rushing prowess was still reliable.

That simply wasn't the case last season. The Chiefs' running backs were unable to consistently generate positive yardage on offense. At one point, Mahomes was the leading rusher of the team with his long scrambles. That was a bad sign for Kansas City, as their one-dimensionality was exposed heavily.

The Chiefs need a running back who will be efficient with their touches. Rachaad White has taken a backseat over the last few years due to the emergence of Bucky Irving. However, White was a near-1,000 yard rusher in 2023 and has been more efficient over the last two years. He also worked well as a pass-catching back in that 2023 season, a trait that will be useful in the Chiefs' offensive scheme.

Joseph Ossai, EDGE

Ossai is a familiar name for Chiefs fans. Back in 2023, the Cincinnati Bengals pass-rusher's boneheaded play towards the end of the AFC Championship game gifted the Chiefs crucial yards. Kansas City eventually kicked the game-winning field goal thanks to the yards from Ossai's unnecessary contact penalty.

Since then, Ossai has become one of the better pass-rushers in Cincinnati. While the Bengals' defense has been one of the worst over the last few years, Ossai has been one of the few bright spots on the team. Ossai has recorded 10 sacks over the last two years, and he's been the most consistent guy to get pressure on opposing quarterbacks.

Ossai did well playing with Trey Hendrickson alongside him on the line. With the Chiefs, Ossai will be lining up with the likes of Chris Jones and George Karlaftis, two of the best pass rushers in the league. After being labeled as a Chiefs “hero” during the 2023 postseason, the Bengals pass rusher could end up with that team this offseason.

Cade Otton, TE

For years, the Chiefs have had some of the best tight ends that the league has ever seen. From Tony Gonzales to Travis Kelce, there was always a reliable tight end that Chiefs quarterbacks can target safely. With Kelce considering retirement, though, the Chiefs have a sudden need at the position.

Even if Kelce returns for a final year, having another tight end would help the Chiefs. Noah Gray hasn't had the best 2025 season and the options outside of him are underwhelming at best. Kansas City needs a proven pass-catcher from the position, and they have a potentially cheap option in Cade Otton.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end has enjoyed a quietly productive career. He's been a reliable target for Baker Mayfield, notching 1,627 with the star quarterback. When the Buccaneers' wide receiver room was decimated by injuries, Otton became one of the go-to options for the team. He's no Kelce, but he can help fill the massive void that will be left by the legend when he hangs up his cleats for good.