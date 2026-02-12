The Kansas City Chiefs are boosting the coaching staff with familiar faces for Andy Reid. Already Eric Bieniemy returns to the staff. Now Reid's newest running back coach is a past league-leader.

DeMarco Murray is heading to K.C., per Fox NFL insider Jordan Schultz on Wednesday night.

“Murray has been coaching on the college level since 2019 and now makes the jump to the NFL,” Schultz posted on the social media website X, formerly Twitter.

Murray leaves his alma mater Oklahoma for the Chiefs. NFL fans likely remember him for leading the league with 1,845 yards in 2014 while playing for the Dallas Cowboys.

Did new Chiefs RB coach played for Andy Reid?

Murray shares a past connection with his newest coaching boss.

Article Continues Below

Both have past Philadelphia Eagles representation. However, Murray played for the franchise in 2015 — when Chip Kelly and later Pat Shurmur led the franchise.

Murray tallied only 702 yards in his lone campaign with the Eagles. He also scored six touchdowns and managed to start in eight games.

Murray eventually landed with the Tennessee Titans and reignited his Pro Bowl form: 1,287 yards and nine touchdowns during 2016. He played one more season in Nashville before calling it a career.

The 38-year-old since carved up a strong resume as a collegiate RB coach. Arizona handed him his first coaching role in 2019 under Kevin Sumlin. He made his way back to Norman and handled RB coaching duties for the Sooners from 2020 to 2025.

Eric Gray turned into a 1,000-yard back under Murray in 2022. Kennedy Brooks compiled 1,253 yards through Murray in the previous season. Murray even coached future AFC champion RB Rhamondre Stevenson at OU.