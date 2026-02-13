The Kansas City Chiefs are making major moves regarding Arrowhead Stadium, and Travis Kelce has thoughts.

In December 2025, the Chiefs announced that the organization would relocate to Kansas from Missouri by the 2031 season.

“Today is an extraordinary day in the history of the Kansas City Chiefs,” Chiefs chairman Clark Hunt said in a statement at the time. “We are excited to partner with the State of Kansas to bring a world-class stadium to our fans. This project represents another step in our legacy of innovation and our fan-first mentality, which started with my father, Lamar Hunt.”

The statement added, “The stadium, practice facility, and surrounding development will benefit the entire region, and further elevate Kansas City in the eyes of the country and the world.”

What does Travis Kelce think about the Chiefs' move?

Kelce shared his thoughts on the move on his New Heights podcast, which he co-hosts with his brother, Jason Kelce. The Chiefs' tight end shared that there are some positives to this change despite some backlash from fans.

“The owners get so much more opportunity [by] getting to the outskirts of the city, and it’s hard to argue with those opportunities,” Kelce said on the Feb. 11 episode. “We’re dealing with it right now in Kansas City.”

Not only are fans affected by the change but so are the players, including the three-time Super Bowl champion.

“We’re going over to Kansas, but at the same time, if you look at that deal in terms of an owner? That’s one of the greatest opportunities you could ever get as an owner,” Kelce said on Wednesday. “I think it’s going to be unbelievable once it’s finally set in stone, but it is going to be kind of heartbreaking, knowing that the Chiefs are going to move away from Arrowhead and that … Missouri side of Kansas City. It’s part of the old professional sports. It is a business at the end of the day.”

While the shift will not occur until at least 2031, the Chiefs tight end still has yet to make a formal decision on whether he'll return for the 2026-2027 season.