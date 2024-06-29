The 2024 season is turning into an unmitigated disaster for the Chicago Cubs. After a 17-9 start, they've been one of the worst teams in Major League Baseball since early May, plummeting to 38-45, dead last in the National League Central.

Coming into the season, the Cubs had grand plans to achieve postseason glory. They signed Craig Counsell away from the rival Milwaukee Brewers and made him the highest-paid manager in MLB history. But now, year one of the Counsell tenure is looking like a tremendous setback.

The Cubs only have a few weeks left to save their season, or they'll be forced to sell at the trade deadline. And since the losses still seem to be stacking up by the minute, it's worth taking a look at some of the players Chicago will have to offer in the event they do sell. Here are the players other teams should be keeping an eye on as the deadline approaches.

Cody Bellinger, outfielder/first baseman

When the Cubs re-signed Cody Bellinger on a three-year contract this past offseason, they certainly weren't doing so with the intention of flipping him for prospects at the deadline. But we've officially arrived at the point where selling is in the cards, and Bellinger's ability to opt out at the end of the season makes him much more expendable from Chicago's perspective.

Bellinger isn't having anything close to his 2019 MVP season, or even his 2023 rebound with the Cubs. But he's also not having a bad season, and with a pedigree like his, you're still bound to attract numerous suitors. His .748 OPS and 113 OPS+ are plenty attractive to a team looking for help, especially with his ability to play multiple positions.

There are lots of teams that could step up as potential trade partners. The New York Yankees have been connected to Bellinger numerous times in the past. The Philadelphia Phillies desperately need a center fielder. And the Seattle Mariners just need offense. Heck, throw the Atlanta Braves and Houston Astros in the mix too.

Kyle Hendricks, starting pitcher

Is Kyle Hendricks the pitcher he once was? Of course not, but the last remaining vestige of the 2016 World Series team has proven of late that he still has some game. He threw seven strong innings in his last outing and has a 1.27 ERA in his last 21.1 innings pitched.

Having just hit 10 years of MLB service time, all with the Cubs, it might be strange for Hendricks to don another uniform. Strange for Cubs fans, who have already seen Kris Bryant, Javier Báez and Anthony Rizzo traded away, and stranger for Hendricks, who has only ever called the north side of Chicago home.

But with all that said, Hendricks' contract is up at the end of the season, and at 34, he's approaching a stage of his career where every year is a precious opportunity. If Chicago isn't going to compete for a title, Hendricks needs to get himself to a contender.

And although he throws under 90 miles per hour and has a season ERA of 6.87, there are bound to be some teams that believe they can fix Hendricks. He's always had a devastating change-up and paired with the right mix of starters in a rotation, his stuff could frustrate the opposition to no end. Don't be surprised if you turn on a playoff game and Hendricks is on the mound in a big spot.

Hector Neris, relief pitcher

Much like many of his Cubs teammates, Hector Neris has had a frustrating 2024 season. The 35-year-old reliever is 10-for-14 in save opportunities, having been thrust into closer duties with the struggles of Adbert Alzolay, and his under-the-hood stats are even uglier. His 5.32 FIP and 1.65 WHIP are career-highs.

But with that said, Neris is the type of veteran reliever that contenders love adding to their postseason roster. He won a World Series in 2022 with the Astros and in 2023, he posted a 1.71 ERA, earning him a $9 million contract with Chicago this season. He's a guy you trust to take the mound for you in a tight postseason game and get the big outs you need to stay alive.

Some relievers are built for the ninth inning, and some aren't. Neris has been forced to be a closer because all of the Cubs' other options have proved disastrous, but he wouldn't have to handle that duty on any 2024 playoff team. He's the perfect righty matchup play for a manager to deploy come October. Someone will acquire Neris the second the Cubs officially wave the white flag, and that someone will likely be glad they did.