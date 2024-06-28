Trade season is around the corner in the MLB, and rumors are starting to intensify. Whether it's contending teams looking to beef up their lineup, ailing teams that need a jumpstart, or struggling teams selling off pieces, the trade deadline is about to be exciting. The New York Yankees and the Texas Rangers are two of these teams looking for a trade, and they both seem to be eyeing the same team.

Rumor has it that both the Yankees and the Rangers have sent their scouts to the Chicago Cubs. Their target was the same prized target from last season: star hitter Cody Bellinger. Amidst Chicago's struggles to get off the ground, The Athletic reports that the two teams are looking to pry Bellinger from the team.

“With the Cubs struggling to gain traction in the playoff race, teams like the New York Yankees and Texas Rangers have recently had a noticeable scouting presence around the club, a league source said. If the trend continues for the Cubs, Bellinger’s name will likely become a much-discussed name again near the deadline, as it was last season…

The Cubs were not designed to sell at the trade deadline. Their front office has been making moves around the edges of the roster, trying to incrementally improve a team that has 19 one-run losses, the most in the majors. But rivals have to be prepared just in case things get even worse and the Cubs change direction.”

The Yankees already have one of the best teams in baseball this season. With Aaron Judge and Juan Soto leading the way, the pinstripes find themselves on top of the AL food chain. However, with serious infield concerns, trading for Bellinger (who has been playing first base more) is a legitimate idea for them.

As for the Rangers, the team has been struggling to find its form after winning the World Series last season. Trading for Bellinger will give Texas some much-needed power in their lineup.

Cubs' struggles and Yankees, Rangers' goals

The Yankees and the Rangers are looking to capitalize off of the Cubs' supremely disappointing campaign this season. Chicago was supposed to be a contender this year, especially after nearly making the Wild Card round last season. However, things have not turned out according to plan for the northside. They sit dead-last in the division with a 38-44 record as of the time of writing.

Can the Cubs still turn things around and play spoiler for the Yankees and Rangers? Absolutely, yes. However, it seems more and more likely that Chicago's slide will continue on and on. If that's the case, then Chicago will likely pivot to trying to find a trade for their top stars to rebuild for future seasons.

Both the Yankees and the Rangers have one goal: win the World Series. For New York, it would be a return to the place they long feel they deserve to be in: playing in the grandest stage. For Texas, it would be proving that last season's magical run was not a fluke.