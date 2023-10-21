The Cleveland Browns have had a solid start to the 2023 NFL season. However, there is always room for improvement, and the upcoming trade deadline provides an opportunity for the Browns to strengthen their roster. In this article, we will discuss three potential trade candidates for the Browns and why they would be good additions to the team.

Summary of the Cleveland Browns' season so far:

The Browns have had a promising start to the 2023 NFL season, with a 3-2 record after five games. They began the season with a convincing 24-3 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, followed by a narrow 26-22 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Browns then won two of their next three games. They beat the Tennessee Titans and the San Francisco 49ers. Those wins sandwiched a loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Despite their two losses to the Steelers and Ravens, the Browns have shown that they are a competitive team with a league-leading defense led by Myles Garrett, Grant Delpit, and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah. However, there are still areas of the team that could be improved, particularly on offense. Now the Browns are coming up on the NFL trade deadline, and GM Andrew Berry needs to make a move.

Here we will look at the three players who are considered early Cleveland Browns trade candidates before the 2023 NFL deadline.

Hunter Renfrow is a talented wide receiver and could be the solution to bolster the Browns' passing game. Apart from Amari Cooper, the Browns' wide receiver squad has been quite lackluster. To improve the passing game, they require reinforcements, and Renfrow seems like a promising target.

Keep in mind that Renfrow is a seasoned wide receiver with over 2,600 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns in 62 career games. However, he has seen his role diminish in Josh McDaniels' offense. This makes him a notable name in trade discussions despite his impressive track record.

Considering the Browns' dearth of productive wideouts, Renfrow could readily find a place in Cleveland's offense. While his current season stats of six catches for 59 yards might not be dazzling, it's worth noting that he was a 1,000-yard, Pro Bowl receiver just two years ago.

Furthermore, joining the Browns would reunite Renfrow with his former Clemson teammate, Deshaun Watson. During their time together, Renfrow was highly productive. He had 77 catches for 987 yards and 11 touchdowns. This reunion might reignite some of their college magic and elevate the Browns' passing game.

Courtland Sutton is another wide receiver who could be a boon for the Browns' passing attack. Sutton not only offers immediate assistance to the Browns but also holds long-term promise.

Given the Broncos' struggles this year, Sutton has emerged as one of their top trade assets. In this season, he has been a standout performer. He has tallied 37 receptions for 275 receiving yards and four touchdowns. This matches the number of touchdowns he had in the previous two seasons combined.

As previously mentioned, Sutton's contribution goes beyond the short term. The 28-year-old playmaker is under contract until the end of the 2025 NFL season, with an annual salary in the range of $17.3 to $18.2 million. Considering that David Bell, Cedric Tillman, and Mike Woods are the only wideouts under contract in Cleveland beyond 2024, it's a clear decision for Berry to consider the future of the wide receiver corps.

If management can also secure Cooper's extension and bring in Sutton, the Browns could boast one of the NFL's most formidable wide receiver duos. Given the importance of a reliable passing game in championship aspirations, it's conceivable that Berry might contact George Paton about this possibility.

Is a reunion in the cards? As Deshaun Watson continues his recovery from a shoulder injury, it's evident that the Browns need a more reliable backup quarterback.

Right now, PJ Walker and rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson have struggled in the two games Watson has missed. These backup quarterbacks have combined for just 37 completions on 70 attempts (52.9 percent), with 313 passing yards, five interceptions, and no touchdowns. Their performance hasn't inspired confidence among the fanbase.

With uncertainty surrounding Watson's return date, the Browns should consider reuniting with Brissett. This experienced quarterback is no stranger, of course. He spent the 2022 season with Cleveland before joining the Washington Commanders on an $8.5 million one-year deal in the offseason.

Brissett acquitted himself well in the 11 games he started during Watson's suspension last year. Although his 4-7 record was unremarkable, he managed to accumulate 2,608 passing yards with 12 touchdowns and six interceptions, boasting an 88.9 passer rating.

This is noteworthy, especially when all three of the Browns' quarterbacks this season have posted passer ratings of 87.8 or worse.

With Sam Howell demonstrating his ability to be a starting QB, the Commanders no longer require Brissett's services. Moreover, the 30-year-old quarterback will become a free agent in 2024. This makes it wise for Washington to get something in return for him rather than losing him for nothing in March.

Ultimately, Brissett is well-acquainted with the Browns' system and offers a more proven option than Walker and DTR. If Cleveland seeks a dependable insurance policy for Watson, Brissett is their best and most practical choice.

Looking Ahead

The Cleveland Browns have had a solid start to the 2023 NFL season, but there is always room for improvement. The upcoming trade deadline provides an opportunity for the Browns to strengthen their roster, and there are several potential trade targets who could help to improve the team. Hunter Renfrow and Courtland Sutton would provide valuable additions to the Browns' receiving corps, while Jacoby Brissett would provide reliable depth behind Mayfield. With the right moves, the Browns could be a serious contender in the AFC this season.