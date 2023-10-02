The Cleveland Browns suffered a devastating loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 4, with a final score of 28-3. The Browns' defense, which had been a strong point in the first three games, was unable to stop the Ravens' offense. At the same time, the Browns' offense was unable to put up points. In this article, we will discuss the four Cleveland Browns persons to blame for the loss and analyze their performance.

The Browns' Week 4 Loss

Quarterback Deshaun Watson sat Sunday's Week 4 matchup against the Ravens. Not surprisingly, his team certainly missed him as the offense gained just 166 total yards in a lopsided home loss to their AFC North rivals. However, even had Watson been available, Cleveland still may not have had a chance as Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore offense ran wild on the Browns' top-ranked defense.

The Browns' defense, which had been a strong point in the first three games, was unable to stop the Ravens' offense. Jackson threw for 250 yards and three touchdowns, and he also rushed for 75 yards and a touchdown. The Browns' offense, on the other hand, was unable to put up points. Backup Browns QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson threw for only 121 yards and three interceptions, and the Browns' running game was unable to get going. The Browns' only points came from a field goal in the first quarter.

Here we will look at the four Cleveland Browns to blame for their Week 4 Week 4 beatdown to the Baltimore Ravens.

Let's be fair, the Browns faced some challenges from the start with Deshaun Watson sidelined. This forced Kevin Stefanski to start DTR. However, it's worth noting that the Ravens were also dealing with significant absences, as Harbaugh's team entered the game missing six key starters.

Despite these circumstances, Stefanski failed to seize the opportunity. To be frank, it appeared that his team wasn't mentally prepared to compete from the beginning. To compound matters, Stefanski made several questionable decisions throughout the game, particularly in his choice of offensive plays. Using trick plays for a player who had never taken an NFL snap before Sunday seemed ill-advised. All in all, this was a lackluster performance from Cleveland on both offense and defense.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson

As mentioned, former UCLA standout Dorian Thompson-Robinson had never played in a regular-season NFL game before. Additionally, Stefanski's questionable playcalling didn't allow him to find his footing.

However, it's important to remember that Thompson-Robinson is still an NFL quarterback and earned his role as Deshaun Watson's backup with a strong preseason performance. He even bested competitors like Joshua Dobbs and Kellen Mond. Therefore, citing his lack of experience only goes so far as an excuse.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson trying to figure out the Ravens’ defense pic.twitter.com/Ehxrfkzd4A — Kevin Oestreicher (@koestreicher34) October 1, 2023

The simple reality is that the 23-year-old delivered a subpar performance. His accuracy wasn't on display in Week 4, as he connected on only 52.8 percent of his throws against the Ravens. DTR also faced four sacks, although the Browns' offensive line shares some of the responsibility there.

Yet, the offensive line cannot be blamed for his three interceptions, two of which led to Baltimore touchdowns. The third interception was inconsequential, coming on the game's final play.

Given that Cleveland has a bye in Week 5, it's reasonable to assume that Deshaun Watson will be ready to return for the Browns' Week 6 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. Dorian Thompson-Robinson might actually welcome that prospect, considering his performance against the Ravens. If he struggled this much against Baltimore, one can only imagine the challenges he might face against Nick Bosa & Co.

Browns Defense

Sure, it may seem like a generalization to attribute blame to the entire Browns' defense. However, it's impossible to single out one player or unit when everyone struggles in this defeat.

Before this week, the Cleveland defense had dominated in nearly every major statistical category during the first three games. However, that dominance will likely change once Week 4 concludes on Monday night.

Lamar Jackson delivered a stellar performance on Sunday, contributing to all four of Baltimore's touchdowns.

Entering this game with the second-highest completion rate in the league, trailing only Justin Herbert, the 2019 NFL MVP enjoyed his most accurate game of the season. He connected on 79 percent of his passes for 186 yards. Both of his touchdown passes found tight end Mark Andrews, who finished the day with five receptions for 80 yards.

Jackson also added 27 rushing yards to Baltimore's total of 131. Gus Edwards led the Ravens' ground attack with 48 yards, while Justice Hill contributed 33 yards on just three carries.

Ground Game

Speaking of the running game, the Browns are currently struggling in this department, particularly in the absence of Nick Chubb. This issue has persisted in both games without him.

Cleveland especially needed a strong ground game in this matchup to alleviate some of the pressure on DTR. Unfortunately, this didn't materialize. The primary running back, Jerome Ford, managed just 26 yards on nine carries. Pierre Strong had one notable 40-yard run with less than a minute remaining, which accounted for most of his 49 rushing yards, leading the Browns in this regard.

Kareem Hunt, despite being signed, hasn't made a significant impact and has appeared similar to his performance last season. He has averaged just three yards per carry. The offensive line isn't helping matters either, resulting in the absence of an effective running game.

Looking Ahead

In conclusion, the Cleveland Browns' Week 4 defeat to the Baltimore Ravens revealed multiple shortcomings across the board. From coaching decisions and a rookie quarterback's struggles to a previously formidable defense faltering against Lamar Jackson's brilliance and a lackluster ground game in the absence of Nick Chubb, there were collective issues that contributed to this disappointing loss. As the Browns enter their bye week, they face a critical opportunity for self-assessment and adjustments. Their upcoming matchup against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 6 provides a chance for redemption, and how they address the challenges highlighted in this game will determine their trajectory in the 2023 season.