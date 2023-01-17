Unfortunately for Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers, their 2022 campaign ended in the Wild Card round of the 2023 NFL Playoffs. After creating a 27-0 lead over the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Chargers ultimately lost by a score of 31-30.

With the loss, the Chargers head into the off-season with several big decisions to make, including how they will approach the head coaching position.

At times, Brandon Staley has looked to be one of the brightest minds in the NFL. But he has also struggled majorly at points. With Herbert entering his fourth NFL season in 2023, the Chargers could look to make some big changes.

Regardless of how this team approaches their coaching staff, expectations will still be sky-high for this unit. After their first 10-win season since 2018, this team has a solid foundation in place. If they can build on this, they could be a legitimate threat once again next season.

How the Chargers choose to approach free agency will also heavily impact them next season.

The wide receiver position was a weak point for the Chargers offense for nearly the entire season. Both Keenan Allen and Mike Williams dealt with significant injuries, and both were sidelined for long stretches of time.

After suffering a back injury in Week 17, Williams was unable to take the field for the playoffs. His absence was a key factor in the Chargers walking away with a loss.

Along with wide receiver, the Chargers could look to address the tight end position. Gerald Everett was the go-to option at the position, but there was a clear lack of production past him.

If the Chargers hope to remain competitive next season, here are three players they should target in free agency.

Parris Campbell, WR

Colts wide receiver Parris Campbell could be an intriguing addition to the Chargers offense. After three injury-plagued seasons, Campbell appeared in all 17 games in 2022. He also managed to record the best numbers of his career.

While playing in a Colts offense that often struggled to produce, Campbell was a key contributor. He finished the year with 63 receptions for 623 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns.

Both Keenan Allen and Mike Williams played well when healthy this season. The pair combined for 129 receptions, 1,647 receiving yards, and eight receiving touchdowns. But when both were unable to take the field, there was a clear lack of production at the position.

Both Joshua Palmer and DeAndre Carter showed flashes at times. In his second season, Palmer recorded 72 receptions for 769 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

But the addition of another proven pass catcher could be just what this offense needs. Based on what Campbell was able to do when healthy, he could be a dynamic option in this group. With his small sample size, he could also prove to be an affordable option for this Chargers team already loaded with star power.

Mike Gesicki, TE

Gerald Everett appeared in 16 games for the Chargers this season. At times, he was highly productive and finished the season recording 58 receptions for 555 receiving yards and four touchdowns. But past Everett, there was a strong lack of production.

If the Chargers are looking to add firepower to the position, Mike Gesicki could be the perfect addition.

Over his five NFL seasons, Gesicki has developed into a legitimate threat at the tight end position. He has recorded 231 receptions for 2,617 receiving yards and 18 touchdowns.

After playing the 2022 season under the franchise tag, Gesicki is now set to be an unrestricted free agent. It appears that his time with the Miami Dolphins is coming to an end, and the Chargers could be a great landing spot.

Between his speed and size, Gesicki can stretch the field. If the Chargers are looking to take this unit to the next level, he could be worth adding in the offseason.

Allen Lazard, WR

If the Chargers hope to make a big splash at the wide receiver position, Green Bay Packers pass-catcher Allen Lazard should be on their list.

Over his five seasons in Green Bay, Lazard has developed into a strong option at wide receiver. He has appeared in 57 total games and has recorded 169 receptions for 2,236 receiving yards and 20 total touchdowns.

Since the 2019 campaign, Lazard has recorded at least 400 passing yards in each season. Over the past two seasons, he has also reached the end zone 14 total times.

In his first season as the Packers WR1, Lazard struggled to find the success that many thought he would. But by joining an already established group, he could put up big numbers. A pass-catching trio of Williams, Allen, and Lazard could be among the best in the NFL. If the Chargers are looking to surround Justin Herbert with all the weapons that they can, this could be a great option.