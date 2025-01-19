Dan Campbell didn’t have trouble finding words for the Detroit Lions exit from the playoffs. However, quarterback Jared Goff did. Now it’s time for the Lions to turn their attention to the 2025 NFL Draft, and here are three early targets with the No. 28 overall pick.

The Lions suffered a 45-31 loss to the Washington Commanders in a Division Round contest Saturday at Detroit.

One of the reasons the Lions bowed out of the playoffs came from the injury situation. And at the forefront of that was the loss of star pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson. He racked up 7.5 sacks in five games before suffering a season-ending injury.

Lions need help for DE Aidan Hutchinson

If Detroit can find another pass rusher to pair with Hutchinson, it could make tons of difference for the defense. On their radar could be Texas A&M edge rusher Shemar Stewart. The Lions brought in Za’Darius Smith as a stop gap, but he is 32 years old while Huchinson is 24.

Stewart is 6-foot-6 and 285 pounds. He didn’t get to the quarterback often in college, but appears to have legit NFL tools for the Edge position. In fact, he is a “one of a kind” player, according to Ryan Fowler of thedraftnetwork.com.

“At 6-foot-6 and 290 pounds, his rare combination of size, speed, and explosiveness is something unique even in today’s game where herculean athletes pop up every draft class,” Fowler wrote. “One of the most physically imposing and gifted defenders in college football, his unique traits and production have NFL scouts salivating, especially as they prepare to get live looks at him during the upcoming Senior Bowl in just a few short weeks.

“What makes Stewart so intriguing is his unparalleled blend of power and athleticism at his size. He moves like a man of much smaller stature, as in, like a man that weighs 60 or 70 pounds lighter. Pass rushers of his size typically win with brute strength and leverage, but Stewart brings an added element of explosiveness rarely seen in players with his frame. His first step is elite, his size and strength can push opponents on their backside, and his ability to transition from speed to power allows him to collapse the pocket with ease against varying body types both within the interior and outside. Stewart’s bend and flexibility are also excellent for his size.”

Ole Miss edge Princely Umanmielen in the mix

Stewart might not last that deep in the first round. So the Lions could turn their sights toward Umanmielen, who fits the NFL mold, according to the33rdteam.com.

“Umanmielen has the right stuff to be a disruptive presence on the edge,” Kyle Crabbs wrote. “He’ll be most effective in a wide-9 alignment in the NFL to allow him to threaten tackles with his speed and ability to turn the corner. This is someone who is capable of screaming down off the edge and quickly getting into the mesh point, thanks to his acceleration and his length, which protects him along the edge from overcommitting and missing out on contact from the quarterback.

“It is easy to appreciate how he attacks the outside half of tackles. Umanmielen does well to press his angle up the field and then swoop through the contact window. He’s very savvy based on dimensions and angles in real time to create a soft edge with speed. And, when in close quarters, he shows enough ankle flexion and lateral balance through contact to play through pressure and carry through to the quarterback.”

Lions may pursue Alabama’s Tyler Booker

If Detroit wants to look at an offensive lineman, Booker might be a good choice. At 6’5″ and 352 lbs, Booker became a strong guard for the Crimson Tide and could help as the 2025 season progresses at the next level, according to windycitygridiron.com.

“Booker has the strength and lower-half flexibility needed to hold his own from a physicality perspective in the NFL,” Jacob Infante wrote. “I project him best in a power-heavy scheme, but Alabama’s near 50-50 split between zone and gap (shows) that he can realistically succeed in either system.

“He won’t be an elite athlete by the standards of all offensive linemen, but for a big guard who’s 325 pounds, his size-adjusted explosiveness is pretty good. The flashes he’s displayed in his hands are encouraging, and he doesn’t allow much pushback against power rushes. Booker is still a little rough around the edges, which is why I don’t have a first-round grade on him. That said, the physical tools are obvious with him. I could see him struggling a bit right out of the gate in the NFL because of those technical flaws, but his ceiling is that of an above-average starting guard in the league.”