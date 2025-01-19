The Detroit Lions looked like a completely different team on Saturday night. Detroit was one of the most dominant teams in the NFL throughout the 2024 season. The Lions had a 15-2 record and secured the No. 1 seed in the NFC, both of which were franchise firsts. Unfortunately, the Lions had a complete meltdown against the Commanders on Saturday that ended their season on a low note.

Lions QB Jared Goff took the loss harder than most. Goff admitted to reporters that he was at a loss for words after the game.

“I'm still kind of processing this. I'm going to have some hard nights coming up unfortunately. It's hard. I wish I could give you guys a better answer right now,” Goff said via ESPN's Eric Woodyard. “It's disappointing. It's hard. We had everything we wanted. Home field advantage, the fans were incredible and unfortunately, we just let it slip out of our hands.”

Goff played a big part in Detroit's disastrous performance. He threw three interceptions and lost a crucial fumble after a sack that put the Lions behind the eight ball multiple times.

One of Goff's interceptions, which resulted in a pick-six for the Commanders, was clearly a pass that Goff forced into double coverage. His fumble was also one of the most important plays of the game. Had Goff not fumbled, the Lions had a chance to go up either 10-3 or 14-3 to end the first quarter. Instead, the Commanders got the ball back and eventually scored themselves.

Unfortunately, it feels like this kind of loss will stick with Goff well into the offseason.

Lions' Dan Campbell has emotional response to Commanders loss, says ‘It's my fault'

Lions head coach Dan Campbell was emotional after his team's epic collapse against the Commanders.

Campbell wore his heart on his sleeve during his postgame press conference.

“It just hurts to lose, man,” Campbell said. “And, I don't care if you're the seven seed, six seed, five seed, one seed because I've lost all of them, damn near, and it stings and it hurts. So, you know, it hurts. It's hard, you know, when you lose these games, man. It's like, the players, you know, what they put into it, a lot of people don't know, you know, what they go through. You have to get up, bodies beat to s**t, and, you know, mentally stay locked in and do those things. Long season.”

He concluded by taking full responsibility for the loss.

“It's my fault,” Campbell said. “It's my fault.”

The Lions now enter an offseason where they may lose both of their coordinators to head coaching positions on other teams.