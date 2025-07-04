The Air Jordan 4 has grown massively in popularity over the last few years and many seasoned sneakerheads may have began to put the silhouette over the Jordan 3 and Jordan 11 as the best Michael Jordan shoe of all-time. While that's a debate for another day, Nike will continue to re-release some of their most iconic Jordan 4 colorway from throughout the last decade, including the upcoming return of the “Toro Bravo” 4.

Check our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

The Air Jordan 4 was first released in 1989 as an innovative look into the mind of legendary Nike sneaker designer Tinker Hatfield. The rugged, yet intricate design was a new look for Jordan on the court, but immediately made the seamless transition to street and sneaker culture. Fans reminisce games where Jordan rocked the “White Cement” and “Bred” colorways in some of his iconic performances.

In using the iconic Bulls' color scheme of red, white, and black, this refreshing, yet familiar colorway first dropped in 2013 and was well-received by sneaker enthusiasts and Air Jordan purists. They've only grown in popularity since their initial release with original pairs fetching an average of $500 on the aftermarket. It's being reported that Nike will bring back the now-classic colorway in 2026, 13 years after their first release.

Air Jordan 4 “Toro Bravo”

Article Continues Below

BREAKING: “Toro Bravo” Air Jordan 4 is currently expected to return Summer 2026! 🔥💢 pic.twitter.com/4a1Wg0LZ85 — zSneakerHeadz (@zSneakerHeadz) July 1, 2025 Expand Tweet

Air Jordan 4 “Toro Bravo” expected to return Summer 2026 🔥 FULL DETAILS: https://t.co/1Fj9oeKYmm pic.twitter.com/V6O32CCDJT — Sneaker Bar Detroit (@SBDetroit) July 1, 2025 Expand Tweet



While it has yet to be confirmed by Nike, we can expect the “Toro Bravo” 4 to return in its original Fire Red/White-Black-Cement Grey color scheme. The uppers are done in a soft Fire Red nubuck to match the tongue and webbing. The secondary color is black and accents the midsole, “wings,” back heel tab, and laces. The shoes are based in a Cement Grey outsole with a clean white midsole to match the Jumpman tag on the tongue. All in all, this is heralded as one of the 4's better colorways and should be hyped during this upcoming release.

The Air Jordan 4 “Toro Bravo” is expected to land in 2026 sometime during the summer months. As Air Jordan and Nike continue to add onto their 2026 release calendar, keep it locked with our Sneakers news for more updates on upcoming releases!