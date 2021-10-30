3 early overreactions for Hornets in 2021-22 NBA season

The Charlotte Hornets look solid throughout their first six games of the season, sitting at 4-2 in the Eastern Conference. They’re doing all of this without one of their leaders in Terry Rozier, who has only played one game so far this season due to an ankle injury.

The load has been carried by LaMelo Ball, Gordon Hayward, and Miles Bridges. Bridges has easily been the biggest surprise for the Hornets early on. He has put up at least 20 points in the Hornets’ last five games and is averaging 25.5 points a game so far.

With all that being said, let’s go through some early overreactions for this squad.

MIP Miles Bridges

As mentioned above, Bridges has been on a tear to start this season. He is already an early favorite to take home the Most Improved Player award. Bridges was picking up steam toward the end of last season, shouldering more scoring responsibilities with the Hornets were decimated by injuries. Fast forward to this season and we are all watching him pick up where he left off months ago.

Previously, Bridges was only looked at as a monster athlete who would put anyone who dared to challenge him at the rim on a poster. Now, he is a threat to score the basketball at all three levels of the floor.

This is Bridges’ fourth year in the league and it looks like the game is slowing down for him. The extent of his offensive production is a surprise to everyone, but he’s been a stout defender from day one. His game is coming along nicely. With restricted free agency looming, Bridges could play his way into a massive payday by the end of this season.

Playoff Bound in Buzz City

Before the season, the Hornets were voted to be one of the league’s most exciting teams. They are living up to the hype so far. They were the league’s number one scoring offense in the season’s early going and also rank top-1o in bench points. They’ve managed to win some pretty tough games up until this point. The Hornets look good enough to make the playoffs this season, somewhere they haven’t been since 2016 when Kemba Walker was guiding the ship.

With the current players on the roster, led by Bridges and reigning Rookie of the Year LaMelo Ball, Charlotte has the right blend of veterans and young talent to advance to the postseason. It won’t be easy; the East is deeper than it’s been in years. Still, the Hornets should like their odds to punch a postseason ticket and maybe even find a way to win a series!

An All-Star Debut

Ball is undoubtedly the face of this young franchise. He came into the league as a question mark because he didn’t take the traditional high school to college route, instrad playing a season in Australia’s NBL. It’s safe to say Ball has panned out pretty well for the Hornets. This season, he’s taken another leap. His shooting percentages have improved and he looks more settled in James Borrego’s system. Making the All-Star game should be a realistic goal. His game has matured well already and at 20 years old, he’ll only get better.

However, Ball might have some competition from someone on his own team.

Bridges is making a strong case for himself as an All-Star, maybe even a better one than Ball. Right now, Bridges is leading the Hornets in scoring and is second in rebounding. Ball controls the offense and sets up his teammates for the easiest bucket possible. Those two could be competing for an All-Star spot or maybe even make it on the roster together. Either way, Charlotte will surely be represented by someone at All-Star Weekend in Cleveland.

Buzz City is living up to its name so far. The Hornets organization is turning over a new leaf and has caught the attention of fans around the world. No matter where they are playing, Hornets jerseys will be spotted throughout the crowd. They’ve found themselves on national television a few times in 2021-22. They’re gaining traction league-wide. If they are able to accomplish any of the things above, that could put Charlotte on the basketball map worldwide.

Hopefully, the Hornets can sustain this kind of success. Sure, their road will only get tougher as the season wears on. There will be injuries, health and safety protocols and teams will be able to form a game plan to neutralize what Charlotte likes to do. Through the first two weeks of the season, Ball, Bridges and the Hornets have shown they’ll be ready for whatever test comes their way.