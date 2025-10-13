The Arizona Cardinals suffered another brutal loss in Week 6. Arizona fell to Indianapolis 31-27 despite starting backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett in place of Kyler Murray. That by itself is impressive considering that Indy is one of the hottest teams in the league right now. But there is no such thing as a moral victory in the NFL. A loss is a loss.

But credit where it is due for the Cardinals. Jonathan Gannon's team responded well after last week's controversial situation between Gannon and Emari Demercado.

It is clear that Gannon has not yet lost the locker room. But he could still be in danger if he makes enough wrong moves.

Arizona's quarterback situation could become the situation that ends up costing Gannon his job after all.

Gannon made it quite clear during his postgame remarks that Kyler Murray is still the starting quarterback for the Cardinals. Reporters checked in on the situation after Brissett played an excellent game and had Arizona looking better than ever.

Murray could not suit in Week 6 because of a foot injury, and it is unclear when he will return to the starting lineup. So whether Gannon likes it or not, Cardinals fans may get another look at Brissett in Week 7.

Personally, I don't understand why the Cardinals do not give Brissett a legitimate chance to win the starting job over Murray.

Why the Cardinals should stick with Jacoby Brissett over Kyler Murray

Brissett had an excellent day passing the football on Sunday.

The veteran quarterback went 27-of-44 for 320 yards with two touchdowns and one interception.

Brissett looked comfortable orchestrating Arizona's offense despite multiple factors not breaking his way.

For example, Marvin Harrison Jr. left this game with a concussion.

The fact that Brissett was able to find success in Gannon's offensive system without their best weapon on the field is quite impressive.

Meanwhile, the Cardinals struggled to run the ball against the Colts with both James Conner and Trey Benson out of the lineup. Michael Carter logged nine carries for 34 yards, and Zonovan Knight had 11 carries for 34 yards and a touchdown.

To be fair, Kyler has not played poorly during the 2025 season. He has 962 passing yards with six touchdowns and three interceptions in five games played.

Kyler has led the Cardinals about as well as Brissett did in Week 6. Arizona has been competitive in every game played this season, but has come out on the losing side more than their fair share.

There's also the financials of it all.

Murray signed a massive contract extension with the Cardinals in 2022 worth $230.5 million. The speedy quarterback is due $32.835 million fully guaranteed in 2026.

As a result, it is extremely unlikely that the Cardinals can move on from Murray, even if they wanted to.

Ultimately, I understand that the Cardinals have made their bed with Murray as their franchise quarterback. There's likely nothing that could force Arizona off its current plans.

But the problem, at least for Gannon, is his fate now seems to be tied to Kyler's.

I still believe that Arizona will clean house at quarterback and head coach at some point soon. The only thing that can prevent that from happening is simply winning football games.

The pressure will be on Kyler and the Cardinals like never before after Brissett's strong performance in Week 6.

Hopefully that pressure translates into wins.