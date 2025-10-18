The 2025 season has been an inconsistent one for the Arizona Cardinals. After starting 2-0, the Cardinals have lost four in a row. Now, they'll look to turn their season around on Sunday against the visiting Green Bay Packers. With starting quarterback Kyler Murray still nursing a foot sprain, NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported via X, formerly Twitter, that backup Jacoby Brissett will likely start against the Packers on Sunday.

The #AZCardinals are once again planning to start QB Jacoby Brissett, while QB Kyler Murray (mid-foot sprain) heals, per The Insiders. Murray is questionable, but spent time in practice open to the media throwing to practice squad receivers while Brissett was with the starters. pic.twitter.com/KkuarHhzd4 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 18, 2025 Expand Tweet

The fact that Murray is close to returning is a good sign. If anything happens to Brissett on Sunday, then Murray could relieve him if the Cardinals deem him ready. However, the plan for Brissett to start his second consecutive game seems to be in place. Despite losing their fourth straight last Sunday to the Colts, it was a narrow 31-27 defeat. Can Brissett lead Arizona to its first win since Week 2?

Cardinals look to reverse four-game skid Sunday versus the Packers

Brissett had a solid start in relief of Murray in last Sunday's loss to the Colts. The veteran quarterback went 27-of-44 for 320 yards, to go along with two touchdown passes and an interception. That's a higher total than Murray has notched in any matchup this season, win or lose. If Brissett continues to play well, would it be smarter for the Cardinals to go with him under center full-time?

It's an intriguing possibility, as it seems that head coach Jonathan Gannon has had his troubles this season. For a Cardinals franchise that has consistently teased the potential of being a postseason contender, time could be running out for Murray and Gannon. However, if Brissett can lead Arizona to their third win against the Packers, wouldn't it be fair to see what he could do with the full-time gig in place of Murray? For a fanbase that has been starved of postseason success, the Cardinals' brass needs to try its best to deliver on those dreams.