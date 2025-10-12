Many fans assumed that the Arizona Cardinals were left dead in the water after they ruled Kyler Murray out for their Week 6 matchup with the Indianapolis Colts. Jacoby Brissett instead led the team to one of their best offensive performances of the year, prompting head coach Jonathan Gannon to quickly address any potential rumors.

The Cardinals suffered their fourth straight loss, but Brissett ended with 320 passing yards, more than Murray has managed in any of the team's first five games. However, Gannon shut down the conversation before it could begin and declared Murray is still Arizona's starting quarterback in his post-game presser, according to ESPN's Josh Weinfuss.

Brissett tied the Cardinals' single-game season-high in points in the 31-27 loss. He did his damage despite losing leading receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. early in the game due to a concussion.

Brissett dropped back and uncorked 44 passes, which is more attempts than Murray has had in any game this season. He completed just 61 percent of his throws, but the Cardinals relied on their passing attack in a game they managed just 88 rushing yards.

Cardinals drop fourth consecutive game to Colts

It might not be their quarterback, but the Cardinals clearly need something to change. Arizona has fallen to 2-4 after winning its first two games and is now firmly in last place in the NFC West.

The Cardinals have certainly fallen on hard times, as Murray's injury followed a season-ending foot injury to star running back James Conner. Regardless, Arizona has faltered more than the acceptable amount and appears to be a team currently lacking an identity.

With Murray being ruled out shortly before the Week 6 matchup, he appears likely to be back in the lineup for Week 7. The Cardinals return home for a tough game against the Green Bay Packers before their Week 8 bye.