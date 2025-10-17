The Arizona Cardinals are stuck in a rut and on the verge of a significant downward spiral. They started the season at 2-0, but have lost four straight and are dealing with injuries on offense. Kyler Murray is dealing with an ankle sprain, while Marvin Harrison Jr. is dealing with a concussion. It seems like both will be game-time decisions before this Sunday.

Arizona Cardinals team reporter Darren Urban reported that both were seen working at Friday's practice but were still limited. Marvin Harrison Jr. was seen no longer wearing the no-contact jersey, which should spark some hope for Cardinals fans, but he is still in concussion protocol. Kyler Murray was seen working with the scout team, while Jacoby Brissett worked with the first team offense.

Marvin Harrison Jr.'s injury status is still in the air because he participated only limitedly in Wednesday and Thursday's practice, but was a full go on Friday. He will most likely enter Sunday with a questionable status. The NFL has a five-step clearance plan for players to be eligible to come back from concussion protocol, and it seems like Harrison is in step five and on the cusp of being cleared, but time will tell.

While good news appears on the horizon for Marvin Harrison Jr., there is much uncertainty about Kyler Murray's status. Murray was seen going through practice, but not with the first-team offense; that job belonged to Jacoby Brissett. He played well in Murray's relief last week.

Murray participated in practice only on Wednesday and Thursday. He was limited again on Friday so that Murray will enter Sunday's game with questionable status.

Jonathan Gannon addressed the media on Friday, discussed the roster injuries, and said that the next 48 hours will be key for players like Murray.

The Cardinals are desperate to get healthy, and if they have those two players available, they have a much better chance of getting the upset over the Packers than if they were out.