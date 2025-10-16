Arizona Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon once again grabbed headlines on Wednesday for his peculiar response during a media conference.

Gannon was fined $100,000 for throwing a punch at running back Emeri Demercado during their loss to the Tennessee Titans in Week 5. Demercado was just a few steps from the endzone when he dropped the ball in the fourth quarter. It proved to be a costly one, as the Cardinals lost, 22-21, blowing a 15-point lead.

A video of Gannon's fiery outburst quickly went viral. He has since apologized to Demercado.

When a reporter asked the 42-year-old Gannon when he learned to “take the emotion out of coaching,” he didn't hesitate at all with his deadpan reply.

“2007, when our quarterback went to jail,” said Gannon, eliciting an awkward silence, as shown in the video shared by uSTADIUM on X.

It's probably not only because of the odd answer per se, but the way he delivered it with an empty expression.

Gannon was referring to former quarterback Michael Vick, who was imprisoned for nearly two years for his involvement in a dogfighting ring. At that time, Vick was playing for the Atlanta Falcons, while Gannon was in his first year as a defensive assistant.

Vick returned to the NFL in 2009 as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles. He was named Comeback Player of the Year in 2010. He retired in 2015 after also playing for the New York Jets and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Frustration got the better of Gannon, especially with the Cardinals' woeful campaign, including a four-game losing streak. Still, that's not an excuse to hurt anyone, let alone your own player. He, however, acknowledged his mistake and learned his lesson.

“I just told (the team), I kind of let the moment of what happened get the better of me there. Obviously, I try to be emotionally stable and calm because my job is to solve problems during a game and lead the charge on that. So, it’s not really who I am, who I want to be,” said Gannon in a report from New York Post's Andrew Battifarano.

The Cardinals will look to get back on track on Sunday versus the Green Bay Packers.