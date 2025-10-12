The Arizona Cardinals go into halftime down 14-10 to the Indianapolis Colts. With quarterback Kyler Murray ruled out for the contest, it appears the team will be without its star wideout Marvin Harrison Jr. as well.

Harrison, who is 23 years old, landed on his back on a play where his head bounced hard off the ground. The former first-round pick was taken to the locker room shortly after the play.

Cardinals star WR Marvin Harrison Jr. has gone back to the locker room after hitting his head on the ground on this play. Hope he's okay.

Reports indicate that Marvin Harrison Jr. went under concussion protocol, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The Cardinals officially ruled Harrison out before the start of the second half.

“Cardinals now have downgraded WR Marvin Harrison Jr. to out due to a concussion.”

Harrison ends the day with two receptions for 32 yards. Through the six games he has participated in, the Cardinals' star has totaled 22 receptions, 338 receiving yards, and two touchdowns. It's been a bit of a frustrating season so far. However, he is averaging 61.2 yards per game, which is 9.1 more yards per game than his rookie campaign.

With Marvin Harrison Jr. ruled out, the Cardinals will have to rely on Zay Jones, Michael Wilson, Greg Dortch, and Simi Fehoko in the wide receiver room. Additionally, tight end Trey McBride will likely become the go-to target for quarterback Jacoby Brissett.

The Cardinals will evaluate Harrison in the coming days. His status for Week 7 against the Green Bay Packers will likely remain questionable as Marvin Harrison Jr. will have to work his way back from a concussion. It will ultimately depend on how Harrison recovers from the concussion, as each case is unique.