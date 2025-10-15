The Arizona Cardinals avoided further anxiety about the health of Kyler Murray. The quarterback is slowly getting healthy from his NFL injury last week. However, there's a catch.

Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network revealed what else Murray faces before reassuming QB1 duties.

“QB Kyler Murray, who missed last week's game because of a foot injury, returned to practice today on a limited basis,” Pelissero posted on the social media website X, formerly Twitter.

Head coach Jonathan Gannon and the Cards are clearly taking their time in getting Murray reacclimated. Jacoby Brissett needed to step in for Murray for the Indianapolis Colts contest on Sunday.

Are Cardinals facing QB dilemma with Kyler Murray, Jacoby Brissett?

There's the belief Murray should sit in favor for Brissett, despite the former being tabbed as Arizona's franchise QB back in 2019.

The backup tore through the Colts' defense with 320 passing yards and two touchdowns, despite sustaining one interception. It marked the first time since Nov. 20, 2022 that Brissett scaled the 300-yard mark.

Brissett gives Gannon and Arizona a hot-hand option amid Murray's health. When healthy, Murray is electric as a runner and thrower — armed with one All-Pro nod from 2021 as proof of his dynamics.

But the severity and overall health of his foot comes into play. Gannon and Cardinals offensive coordinator Drew Petzing may opt to limit Murray's snaps ahead of the home showdown against the Green Bay Packers.

Gannon already assured that Murray is the QB1 for the Cardinals, even after Brissett's epic outing. Thursday, however, will paint an even more clearer picture on if the starter can indeed go.

Arizona sits at 2-4 overall and dead last in the NFC West. The Cardinals' season is unraveling with a four-game slide — accompanied by the controversial heated exchange between Gannon and running back Emari Demarcardo. Gannon since apologized for the altercation in Week 5 against the Tennessee Titans.