Star quarterback Kyler Murray had a significant injury update as the Arizona Cardinals progress through the next few weeks of the 2025 NFL season.

Murray has been absent since the Cardinals' 22-21 loss to the Tennessee Titans in Week 5. He suffered a foot injury that has since kept him on the sidelines, seeing Jacoby Brissett man the starting spot at quarterback.

ESPN's NFL insider Adam Schefter provided a big update on Murray ahead of the team's Week 7 matchup. He said the quarterback will return after the bye week, indicating he will back by Week 9 against the Dallas Cowboys.

“Cardinals QB Kyler Murray is expected to return to play after Arizona’s bye week for its Monday night Nov. 3 game at Dallas, per sources. Murray is is expected to miss his second straight game Sunday due to a foot injury, thrusting Jacoby Brissett into the starting role vs. the Packers, per source,” Schefter wrote.

What lies ahead for Cardinals after Kyler Murray update

The Cardinals will have to hold down the fort without Kyler Murray for Week 7. Despite that, it would be good news for them to get him back after the bye week when he has fully recovered from the foot injury.

Arizona competed well against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 6. Even though they lost 31-27, Jacoby Brissett delivered a solid display as star tight end Trey McBride exploded with his best performance of the season.

Arizona stands with a 2-4 record at the moment, dealing with a four-game losing streak after starting 2-0. They are at the bottom of the NFC West Division standings. The squad trails the Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers. In terms of the NFC standings, they have the third-worst record in the conference. They are only above the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.

The Cardinals will continue preparation for their upcoming matchup. They are at home, hosting the Green Bay Packers on Oct. 19 at 4:25 p.m. ET.