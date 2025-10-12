The Arizona Cardinals suffered a 31-27 Week 6 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in what turned out to be a hard-fought contest. However, the fanbase is crying foul, as they believe the team got screwed over in the closing minutes of the game.

On a fourth-and-seven play in the red zone, quarterback Jacoby Brissett dropped back to pass. He tossed the ball to tight end Trey McBride, who had an opportunity to reel in the catch in the end zone. But he missed the ball completely, resulting in a turnover on downs.

THE COLTS DEFENSE STANDS STRONG ON 4TH DOWN 😤❌ pic.twitter.com/iwDnxiIKZe — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 12, 2025 Expand Tweet

Cardinals fans believe that the 25-year-old tight end got held by a Colts defender on the play, causing McBride to fall to the ground before the ball reached him. Officials did not call a penalty on the play. Fans jumped on social media to voice their frustration with the referees.

“Gotta love when the refs are pulling flags all day. Then keep 'em in their pocket on the clearest call of the day,” said one fan.

Another individual complained, “Colts got bailed out again, that's sad, they're paying the refs to win this game for them.”

“Interference all day in the end zone,” claimed another user.

This fan stated, “Got the home town no call at the end.. ridiculous.”

“How do you need the refs to bail you out vs. the Cardinals, man?” asked one individual.

The no-call on the play is certainly up for interpretation. Although it appears that Brissett's pass was a bit high and uncatchable, NFL officials will still call a penalty if they see one. But the referees seemingly didn't believe a penalty occurred on the play.

Arizona moves on to Week 7 with a 2-4 record and will take on the Green Bay Packers in their next contest. The Cardinals may or may not have Marvin Harrison Jr. available in that game, as he exited Sunday's contest with a concussion.