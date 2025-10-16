Kyler Murray and Marvin Harrison Jr. made some progress with their injury statuses going into the Arizona Cardinals' Week 7 matchup of the 2025 NFL season.

Murray suffered a foot injury that had him miss the Cardinals' Week 6 encounter against the Indianapolis Colts. Harrison sustained a concussion during the matchup, taking him out for the remainder of the game.

The two offensive players have been making progress as they hope to be ready to go for Week 7. They took part in the team's practice session on Thursday, being limited with their participation, via ESPN's NFL insider Adam Schefter. Other players who were on the injury report include Emari Demercado, Zay Jones, Michael Wilson, Darren Hall, and Darius Robinson among others.

“Kyler Murray and Marvin Harrison both listed as limited participants in today’s practice,” Schefter wrote.

Kyler Murray and Marvin Harrison both listed as limited participants in today’s practice. pic.twitter.com/97wQoZqb86 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 16, 2025

What lies ahead for Kyler Murray, Cardinals

It's a positive step for the Cardinals to see with their two offensive stars in Kyler Murray and Marvin Harrison Jr. The team needs their best weapons out on the field while they continue to develop chemistry with one another.

Arizona has been on the decline after starting 2-0 on the season. They have since lost four straight contests to the San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks, Tennessee Titans, and Indianapolis Colts.

Their potential leaves a lot of room for improvement, especially following the inconsistent displays throughout the losing streak. It requires Murray and Harrison as well as the rest of the offense to step up if they wish to get back on the right page.

Arizona has a 2-4 record on the season, being at the bottom of the NFC West Division standings. They are behind the Los Angeles Rams, Seahawks and 49ers following Week 6.

The Cardinals will continue preparation for their Week 7 matchup, hosting the Green Bay Packers. The contest will take place on Oct. 19 at 4:25 p.m. ET.