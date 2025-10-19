Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs is a “true game-time decision” for Sunday’s Week 7 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals after being listed as questionable with an illness and a sore calf, ESPN insider Adam Schefter reported Saturday on X, formerly Twitter. The team says it won’t know whether Jacobs can play until shortly before kickoff; if he can’t, Emanuel Wilson would be the expected starter.

Jacobs has carried the Packers’ offense through the first six weeks. According to ESPN, he has totaled 359 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns this season, and he’s been a workhorse in short-yardage and goal-line situations. Those numbers make his availability on Sunday a clear barometer for Green Bay’s offensive game plan.

Head coach Matt LaFleur has leaned on Jacobs to set the physical tone, and the running back’s ability to wear down defenses has opened the pass game for Jordan Love and the receiving corps.

From a scheming perspective, Green Bay faces a choice. With Jacobs, the Packers can pound inside and use play-action to free up chunk plays. Without him, they’ll likely tilt toward a quicker passing approach and more designed runs for smaller backs and receivers in space. LaFleur’s play-calling will have to adjust on the fly, and that’s easier said than done against an Arizona team that still fights hard in the trenches.

The Packers elevated depth pieces on Saturday, a move that signals preparation for either outcome.

Whatever happens Sunday, the decision will affect more than the carry totals. Jacobs’ presence changes defensive looks, third-down strategies, and clock management. If he’s cleared, Green Bay keeps the identity it’s built this year. If not, Emanuel Wilson and the Packers’ play-callers will get a chance to show how deep this offense really is.