The Calgary Flames had an all-around tough season in 2022-23. Calgary made important additions to their roster before the puck dropped in October. Notably, they brought in Nazem Kadri, Jonathan Huberdeau, and MacKenzie Weegar. However, nothing seemed to click.

Perhaps the losses the Flames suffered outweighed the games. Star forwards Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk both left the team last summer. Gaudreau signed with the Columbus Blue Jackets in NHL Free Agency. Meanwhile, Tkachuk went to the Florida Panthers in the trade that landed Calgary Huberdeau and Weegar.

This offseason saw a shakeup off the ice for the Flames. Brad Treliving left his post as general manager, and Darryl Sutter was fired as head coach. Longtime forward Craig Conroy is now the general manager. And in his first major decision, he decided to promote assistant coach Ryan Huska to head coach.

However, the shakeup did not stay off the ice. Some moves were made with the roster, as well. Notably, Tyler Toffoli was traded to the New Jersey Devils. But this shakeup could continue into training camp too. Calgary has three prospects ready to stake their claim in the NHL, so let's take a deeper look at those three players.

3) Jakob Pelletier

Pelletier split this past season between the Flames and the AHL's Calgary Wranglers. He made his biggest impact with the Wranglers, scoring 16 goals and 37 points in 35 regular season games. He added a further four goals and 10 points in nine Calder Cup Playoff games.

The Flames have high hopes for the 22-year-old Quebec native. So much so that they made him their first-round pick in the 2019 NHL Draft. Now, there's a chance the young forward can begin making his mark on the NHL roster this upcoming season.

Pelletier is a clear candidate to compete for a spot on Calgary's third line. It won't be an easy road to a full-time role with the Flames. However, he can certainly take the role for himself if he turns in a wonderful performance in training camp.

2) Matt Coronato

Coronato played one game for the Flames in 2022-23. He spent most of his year playing for Harvard University, where he scored 20 goals and 36 points in 34 games. The 20-year-old also scored three goals and eight points for Team USA at the IIHF World Championship.

Like Pelletier, Coronato is also a former first-round pick. The Flames selected the New York native back in 2021. He appears ready for an NHL spot, but there exists a scenario in which Coronato begins his first full pro season in the AHL.

What swings in Coronato's favor is the team's depth at right wing. As of now, their options consist of Yegor Sharangovich, Blake Coleman, and Walker Duehr. Calgary simply doesn't have a clear-cut top option on the right side.

Coronato will enter Calgary's training camp next month looking for a NHL job. However, a big-time performance could land him a full-time job as a top-six player with the Flames.

1) Dustin Wolf

Dustin Wolf has dominated the AHL over the last two seasons. The 22-year-old puck stopper recorded a 2.09 goals against average, a .932 save percentage, and seven shutouts for the Wranglers this past season. In the playoffs, he added another shutout while recording a 2.67 goals against average and a .912 save percentage.

Wolf is regarded as potentially being Calgary's goalie of the future. He has proven himself at every level since the Flames selected him in the seventh round of the 2019 NHL Draft. And it is now clear that the California native is ready for the next step.

However, it certainly won't be easy for the 22-year-old. Jakob Markstrom is entrenched as the starting goalie for the Flames. Despite trade rumors, backup Dan Vladar remains on the roster, as well. Of course, Vladar could still be traded. However, a Vladar trade may not come this fall unless Wolf forces Calgary's hand and wins the backup job.