3 hottest Blazers takes from red-hot first week of 2022-23 NBA season

The NBA season is underway, and the Portland Trail Blazers have gotten off to a red-hot start. Portland has started the season 4-0, and they look like an extremely competitive team in the Western Conference.

They had a very eventful offseason to build an improved roster around star Damian Lillard. The Blazers went out and acquired forward Jerami Grant in a trade with the Detroit Pistons. Grant is a tremendous 3&D forward that will play a significant role for them. Portland was also able to add Gary Payton II, a key role player for the Golden State Warriors title run last season. They re-signed guard Anfernee Simons and centers Jusuf Nurkic and Drew Eubanks. The Blazers also drafted Shaedon Sharpe with the 7th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, who will be a 3&D wing for them.

While these moves were all important, the biggest move was extending Lillard to a lucrative two-year $121 million deal. That ties him to the Blazers franchise through the 2025-26 season with a player option in the 2026-27 season.

Portland has defeated the Sacramento Kings, Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Lakers, and Denver Nuggets. These are impressive wins as the Suns and Nuggets are solidified playoff teams while the Lakers and Kings will be fighting for a spot in the postseason. The Blazers will look to continue their dominant start in what will be a tough Western Conference.

With that said, here are the three hottest Blazers takes from their red-hot first week of the 2022-23 NBA season.

3. Blazers must extend Josh Hart

Josh Hart has been a tremendous role player, and the Blazers need to extend him. Hart does a little bit of everything and fits well alongside Lillard. In four games this season, Hart is averaging 11 points per game, along with 10.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists. Despite being 6’5”, Hart is able to crash the glass with the best of them.

He is contributing 1.3 steals per contest as well as shooting 53.1 percent from the field and 40 percent from behind the arc. Hart’s play is essential to the Blazers’ success, as you need quality role players to be a championship-caliber team. Hart has a player option at the end of the season, which he could opt out of as he is playing himself toward a bigger contract. Portland needs to make extending Hart a priority.

2. Damian Lillard is an MVP candidate

Lillard has started the season off on fire after the 2021-22 season, where he only played in 29 games. He is averaging 33.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game while shooting 50 percent from the field and 40 percent from three.

Lillard is on a mission this season and has put himself in the MVP race early. His team is undefeated, and he is top five in scoring in the NBA. While it’s a small sample size, Lillard looks determined to get his team back to the playoffs and try to reach the NBA Finals for the first time in his career.

1. Blazers are a title contender

Although there have only been four games played, the Blazers have put themselves in the conversation to be a title contender. They have put together a well-rounded roster around Lillard and have shown that they can beat opposing star power.

The NBA has a ton of talented teams that could compete for the title this season, and Portland has emerged among them.

The Blazers will look to continue their red-hot start on Wednesday when they take on the Miami Heat.